Harbour Landing Demolition Waiting On Asbestos Results

A City Point condominium complex association is awaiting results from asbestos testing before it can demolish 13 units destroyed last week by a three-alarm fire.
The Dec. 26 fire, believed to have originated in a fire place chimney between the first and second floor of the Harbour Landing Condominium’s Building C, displaced 32 people.
The destroyed units were expected to be demolished last Friday or Monday. But that timeline was halted after the state Health Department requested that the units be tested for asbestos.
According to a memo sent to condo owners by property manager Ken Carney, and obtained by the New Haven Independent, an asbestos inspector was hired and finished the inspection Saturday.
Carney said as soon as the health department signs off on the asbestos tests, demolition will commence. It is estimated that a rebuild of the building could take six to eight months.
Carney said in the memo that the results of much of the testing have come back negative for asbestos.
Though the building was built in the late 1980s, Carney said, state law requires that any building slated to be demolished must test for asbestos to prove that they are not present. If asbestos is present, the demolition process would be much more difficult, expensive and time consuming, he added.
“Not to mention,” he added, ” we do not want to be known as the community with asbestos in our homes.”
Building C was the only of the four buildings that make up the condo complex to be impacted by the fire. But Building B tested positive for soot and is being cleaned, according to the memo.
As a safety precaution, residents of all the condos are being asked not to use their fireplace to burn wood or duroflame logs.
“A condition has been discovered that if it exists elsewhere could result in a fire,” Carney wrote. “Do not use your fireplace under any circumstances.”
posted by: Atticus Shrugged on January 3, 2017 10:11am
I’m pretty certain this is the regulatory red tape speak of when people talk about governmental interference and over regulation. Asbestos was a restricted building material and all but banned in buildings by 1978. A building built after 1980 shouldn’t have to be inspected for asbestos. This is a waste of time and money by building owners. But I do understand the desire for uniform procedure and safety precautions. This just seems overboard.
posted by: flash_demo on January 3, 2017 10:17am
I believe someone actually died in the late 90’s (or maybe early 2000’s) because of a fire started from a faulty fireplace, requiring all the hearths to be replaced.
posted by: Renewhavener on January 3, 2017 2:02pm
@Atticus Shrugged, “...Asbestos was a restricted building material and all but banned in buildings by 1978. A building built after 1980 shouldn’t have to be inspected for asbestos. This is a waste of time and money by building owners…”
Agreed.
Not only is it absurd, it’s untrue. Here is a link to recently passed legislation on matters concerning structural take downs: https://www.cga.ct.gov/2016/act/pa/2016PA-00009-R00SB-00330-PA.htm
Part (a) of this new bill is another defacto subsidy to the insurance industry which our fair state hosts, Part (b) is a node to the historically preservationist who are neither financially at risk in these matters, nor economically justified in their objections, Part (c) closes the loop on Part (b) and reinforces the customary tradition in CT that ultimately it is the purview of the local building official to determine whether demolition can and/or should proceed.
It is Jim Turcio’s call, not the State’s.
posted by: LookOut on January 3, 2017 4:05pm
so we can’t move forward with safety and rebuilding homes for displaced people because we must inspect for a material the was prohibited at the time of construction. This should be pasted into 2017 version of Websters under Government Overreach.
Any question as to why so many people and businesses continue to leave the state?
And the kicker - our tax dollars are used to fund this nonsensical inspection and our insurance rates will be kept high due to the excess time that the displaced folks will need to temp housing.
So, he get it coming and going…