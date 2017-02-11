Four Arrests At Final “Change The Name” Rally

by Lucy Gellman | Feb 10, 2017 7:21 pm

Posted to: Black History, Higher Ed

On the eve of Yale Corporation’s vote on whether to change the name of Calhoun College, one final “change the name” rally ended in four arrests .

The rally took place Friday afternoon outside of Calhoun College, a Yale undergraduate residence located at the corner of Elm and College Streets downtown. Gathering at the college’s gated entrance, about 45 protesters made their way to the New Haven Green, escorted by members of the New Haven Police Department. There, group members began their protest with rallying cries led by Jesús Morales Sanchez, an advocate with Unidad Latina en Acción (ULA).

“Hey hey! Ho ho! Calhoun College has to go!” he shouted. “Calhoun lives in racist shame / Change the name.”

Many people raised signs that read “Change the Name,” “Away with Racism,” and “Black Lives Matter.” Greeted by cheers, New Haven activist and philanthropist Wendy Hamilton read a letter from cafeteria worker Corey Menafee, who expressed support for the protesters and pledged that “rest assured I am with you in spirit.”

ULA Founder John Lugo identified the Calhoun name as a force working to foster the subjugation “of brown and black people” in the city. Holding the microphone close to his mouth, soft-spoken activist Justin Farmer proclaimed that “this is our moment,” and said that “I would prefer not having to face” the name of Calhoun College as a young black man in the city.

Activist Kica Matos then stepped forward to address the group.

“Martin Luther King Jr. said non-cooperation with evil is a moral obligation,” she said. “For nearly 100 years, Yale has infected this city by attaching John Calhoun’s name to New Haven and to Yale University.”

“When Yale Corporation votes to change the name, it will be because of the courage of workers like Corey Menafee, who through a tremendous act of bravery this summer smashed a racist windowpane and brought town and gown together,” she continued. “When we win, it will be because of the courage of faith-based leaders, community leaders and residents of the city of New Haven.”

She added that there would be an act of civil disobedience ending in arrest, and urged protesters to “stand with us in solidarity” as it took place. She also said that those who were going to be arrested were doing so in compliance with the New Haven Police Department.

With that, she and three protesters wearing arm bandannas marched into the middle of Elm Street, holding an orange “Change the Name” banner that has become a part of the Friday afternoon rallies. Behind them, two volunteers lowered a tarp. The protesters sat down and lifted the banner to their chins. One pumped his fist.

Traffic began to back up on Elm Street. Drivers honked their horns, some sticking their heads out of car windows. The four looked on, chanting “change the name!” Others who had come out to the rally cheered them from both sides of College Street, some standing on snowbanks when the sidewalk became too full.

From behind the four protesters on Elm Street, an officer picked up his car radio and issued three warnings, in both English and Spanish. The protesters didn’t move. A group of officers moved in to arrest them.

In all, all four — two men and two women — were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, which is considered a misdemeanor in the state of Connecticut. After being processed at New Haven’s police station on 1 Union Ave., all were released on Friday evening. For their charges, they will be expected to appear in court and may have to pay a fine.

The Backstory

Friday’s protest followed almost two years of debate about whether Yale University should remove the name of John C. Calhoun, a prominent southern advocate of slavery, from one of its residential colleges. In August 2015, Yale President Peter Salovey and Dean Jonathan Holloway opened a conversation on renaming on the heels of a mass shooting of black congregants by a white supremacist at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.

Salovey announced in April 2016 that Calhoun would retain the name. While the title of “master” — which had also been up for debate — was removed at that time, he said that keeping the Calhoun name marked a teachable moment, from which administrators and professors could draw when talking to students and colleagues.

The decision seemed like it would stick, for a while. Then in June, an African-American Yale cafeteria worker, Corey Menafee, smashed a glass panel depicting slaves carrying bales of cotton and was arrested by Yale police on a felony charge. The first report of that arrest, came a month later; it was followed by nationwide condemnation, with hundreds turning out to protest and urge Yale to drop felony charges against him. Calling the case “regrettable,” the university ultimately rehired Menafee. The activists also called for reopening the Calhoun-renaming debate. Salovey in August reopened the renaming discussion.

This time, the debate drew attention from both Yale students and New Haveners. As protesters including activist Kica Matos instituted a weekly “Change the Name” rally downtown, Salovey announced the creation of a new Committee to Establish Principles on Renaming. The committee included Yale faculty, alumni, staff and students who could, through their professional expertise and community input, “guide Yale in decisions about whether to remove a historical name from a building or other prominent structure or space on campus.”

Last December the committee released a report giving a scholarly basis for renaming the college — without actually recommending whether to rename it. Salovey then established a task force to make a recommendation on which the Yale Corporation would ultimately vote. That group comprises G. Leonard Baker ’64 (Calhoun College); John Lewis Gaddis, the Robert A. Lovett Professor of Military and Naval History; and Jacqueline Goldsby, professor of English, African American Studies, and American Studies and chair of the Department of African American Studies.

As of Feb. 2, that task force had recommended changing the name, according to an article in the Yale Daily News.