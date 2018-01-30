Sections

Rosen Asks Supreme Court To Reconsider

Post a Comment

Posted to: Legal Writes, Schools

Paul Bass PhotoConnecticut’s schoolchildren should not be penalized for a judge’s misunderstanding of the law, an attorney argued in a last-ditch effort to persuade the Supreme Court that the state’s public education system is unconstitutional.

That argument, laid out in a new brief, asked the State Supreme Court justices to reconsider their 4-3 ruling earlier this month in Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding v. Rell. This month, a narrow majority of justices said that the state’s schools might not be up to snuff for the needy student, but they provide enough for the average student to meet constitutional requirements.

In a filing submitted late Friday, David Rosen, the New Haven civil rights attorney fighting CCJEF’s case, said the trial-court judge clearly took issue with the state’s educational system, but he hadn’t lined up his factual findings with the justices’ changing definition of a suitable education.

“According to the trial court, the evidence of deficiencies was so profound that it had no choice but to characterize schools as ‘utterly failing,’ and to conclude without qualification that for ‘thousands of Connecticut students, there is no elementary education … and no secondary education.’ Those are forceful and unequivocal findings of ultimate facts,” Rosen wrote. “The trial court should be afforded an opportunity on remand to consider whether those damning findings suffice to meet this integrated standard.”

Rosen’s 17-page brief must be persuasive enough to sway at least one of the four justices who had their minds made up two weeks ago. But if his last-gasp effort succeeds, it would be one more remarkable turn in a 13-year-old case that nearly upended the state’s education system.

In 2010, a plurality of State Supreme Court justices said Connecticut’s constitution ensures each child the opportunity to get a suitable education. They remanded the case back for a lower-court judge to investigate whether it was meeting that burden.

Six years later, after hearing from 52 witnesses, Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher found that the state was failing. The legislature provided enough money, he said, but its distribution was “irrational” and “arbitrary.” In a sweeping order, he demanded that the legislature rectify the imbalance.

The attorney general appealed, arguing the judge had taken an “uncharted and legally unsupported path.”

On Jan. 14, the Supreme Court reversed Moukawsher’s order. All seven justices agreed that the judge hadn’t used the criteria from their 2010 ruling that describes a “minimally adequate education,” instead inventing his own idea of what schools should offer.

Reading into Moukawsher’s 254-page opinion, the majority said it couldn’t find enough evidence that schools lacked adequate classrooms, desks and pencils, up-to-date textbooks and qualified teachers — the measurable inputs that Chief Justice Chase T. Rogers argued are the only guarantees the state must provide.

By contrast, the minority argued Moukawsher can find plenty of evidence if he conducts another trial. “The plaintiffs were not afforded the opportunity to prove their case according to the correct legal standard, and … there is reason to believe that the trial court may have found one or more violations … if that test had been applied properly,” Justice Richard N. Palmer wrote. “I would remand the case for a new trial.”

That’s exactly what Rosen asked for in his brief. Particularly in high-poverty districts like Bridgeport and East Hartford, he pointed out, the trial testimony had already highlighted many details that Moukawsher skimmed over in his analysis.

In Bridgeport, the schools shortened their academic year and packed classrooms. Each year, at least 200 teachers left, citing low pay and poor working conditions. Two elementary schools had leaky roofs, radiators and water fountains that hadn’t been repaired for up to 11 years. At another school, a computer lab had only two dozen computers, all of which were broken.

In East Hartford, the textbooks in math class dated back to 1991. The physical science textbooks were 10 years old, and the biology textbooks were 15 years old. As one high school teacher testified, “The bindings are falling apart, so I keep packing tape in my drawer so I can repair them as best as possible.” She said one science textbook’s section on computers referenced floppy disks but not the Internet.

“That the trial court erred in its approach does not cause those factual findings to evaporate; they retain their forcefulness as a vivid indictment of the failures ... impacting many of our schools,” Rosen wrote. “Before consigning thousands of young people to a future shackled by a lack of preparation produced by an ineffective school system, the [Supreme] Court should permit the trial court to consider the fundings that so troubled it.”

In a four-page response filed on Tuesday afternoon, the state said that CCJEF was cherry-picking details — a new and inaccurate line of argument, wrote Joseph Rubin, the associate attorney general.

“A mixture of positive and negative factual findings for both sides is inevitable in a trial of [this] magnitude,” Rubin wrote, but that “does not provide a license for either side to claim that the trial court was wrong … because of how it weighed the competing and sometimes conflicting underlying facts.”

In any case, Rubin said, the Supreme Court justices already weighed that evidence themselves and rejected CCJEF’s interpretation. Any missing details from the trial weren’t there because CCJEF failed to provide “an adequate record for review,” an oversight that didn’t merit a reconsideration, he added.

Comments

posted by: 1644 on January 30, 2018  1:14pm

Good luck with that.  Reading between the lines, I thought the Supreme Court decided it was sorry it every got into this mess.

posted by: ShadowBoxer on January 30, 2018  2:48pm

This is a very tough case and I have followed it from its inception.  The recent Supreme Court opinion states that although elementary and secondary education “is lacking” - I would use a curse word if I were permitted - its is up to the legislative branch, not the judiciary to address it.  But isn’t it telling the state Attorney General -a liberal Dem - who incidentally is not running for reelection defended the state in this litigation.  The answer is obvious: suburbs cannot fathom subsidizing students in low income cities.  This is myopic, and I really hope we all ask our gubernatorial candidates what they think about this atrocity.  Legal philosophy aside, I read the brief, and computer textbooks in the cities are so old they reference “floppy disks” and don’t mention the internet.  Math teachers are coaches who get called in to fill gaps.    Science textbooks lack binding and reflect science from 1991 - I was in high school then.  We are a blue state with the highest income and I would ask candidate what they plan to do about this issue, which is number one in my mind.  It is a moral issue as well as a legal one, and if the legislature doesn’t have the guts to step up to the plate, I hope of of the 4 in the original majority switches sides.  I don’t think we can invent constitutional standards and guideposts out of this air, but to read the facts of the brief is literally heartbreaking.  Many thought it wasn’t the realm of the judiciary to address segregation and discrimination, but sometimes the popularly elected legislative branches are too slow, or too resistant to needed change.  Maybe the judiciary DOES need to shove a solution down the throats of voters, if it can be rooted in some legal backbone and logic.  This is a tragedy I hope our gubernatorial candidates are cognizant of - and offer solutions for.  NOW.

posted by: Mooks on January 30, 2018  2:52pm

1644- I agree. “Minimally adequate” is what the State constitution requires. While the urban schools certainly have problems, what they have is clearly adequate based on the fact that spending per student is higher than the State average in both Hartford and New Haven.  That is it. That is where the Supreme Court wipes it’s hands of this matter. It is really astonishingly simple from their perspective.

Changing the “minimally adequate” standard can only be done legislatively. If the current legislature is either unable or unwilling to do so it is not the problem of the Courts.

I think a better course of action for the plaintiffs may be to look more at the outside of school situation and address the reason why urban schools are spending more (sometimes significantly so) for worse results. I think there is far more progress to make on that front as opposed to simply throwing more money at the schools.

posted by: Mooks on January 30, 2018  3:27pm

Shadowboxer - One must also be aware of possible unintended consequences of such judicial decisions. While ending segregation is certainly a laudable goal, look at the real, on the ground result of Sheff vs Oneill.  Hartford public schools are STILL mostly segregated but billions of dollars have been spent by the State in the meanwhile to provide a great education for kids from the Farmington Valley who were already going to have a great education without the State doing anything.

Think if all of those billions had just gone to the kids who actually needed it. Sure, Hartford schools would still be segregated (as they are anyways) but they would certainly be in better shape.

So yes, it is difficult for those of us in the suburbs to fathom subsidizing inner city education when 1) we already do so, sometimes to the tune of more per student than our own towns and 2) are paying property taxes for our town schools, income taxes for the magnet schools, and income taxes for the inner city schools. When does it stop? When more wealthy people continue to leave, to be replaced by lower income people?  How does that help anyone?

posted by: Perspective on January 30, 2018  3:57pm

Perhaps Mr Rosen should spend more time identifying where the money is being spent within these ‘poorer’ communities rather than simply asking for more money.  New Haven has spent an enormous amount of money upgrading and replacing school buildings compared to its counterparts while (according to the article) doing little to upgrade/replace the operational infrastructure (books, teachers, computers,etc) that impacts the student directly.

posted by: 1644 on January 30, 2018  6:09pm

In other news, the city seems to have responded to the NHI article about how it wastes funds by dithering with invoice payments, driving vendors to factors.
http://www.nhregister.com/news/article/New-Haven-controller-hopes-invoicing-system-could-12513842.php

The fact that the BoE had increased its costs by millions due to tardy payments of accounts payable is indicative of the fact that more money is not needed, just better management of existing funds.