Cedar Hill Housing Rehab OK’d

by Christopher Peak | Jun 30, 2017

Amid concerns of chemical contamination at a abandoned building in Cedar Hill, planning commissioners gave developers the go-ahead to convert the burnt-out space into apartments — a necessary approval before engineers can start on a remediation plan.

Ocean Management, LLC, one of the fastest-growing property owners in town, applied for reviews of its site plan and coastal plan at the most recent monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission (CPC) held at City Hall last week.

The developer, Shmuel Aizenburg, seeks to reopen a two-story building at 1455 State St. with 14 apartment units, as part of its plan to rehab five neighboring properties along a strip of Cedar Hill.

At this site, Ocean Management seeks to convert the space into one studio, two one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units. It plans also to install a patio in the property’s rear and make parking spaces for 40 cars and five bikes.

Now vacant, the brick building was originally built as the community facility for the neighboring YMCA boarding house. Then it was taken over by Suraci, which used the space as a painting and metal finishing operation. A fire broke out at the site in May 2016, when a demolition crew that lacked proper permits was working onsite.

Cedar Hill Alder Anna Festa penned a letter to the commissioners, expressing her concern about potential toxins at the site.

“Neighbors have admired the work being done by Ocean Management in renovating the Railroad YMCA building,” she wrote. However, “area residents have expressed their concern to me about potential contamination of the site due to chemicals that may have been left over from the painting and metal finishing operation, as well as from the possible graphic printing use.”

She requested that the commission look into the property’s safety. “Area residents have asked me to convey a request to the CPC that in considering the Site Plan Review for this site, the panel also please review any reports or information that may exist on ground contamination at this location. Any steps you could take to reassure them that such contamination does not exist, or if it does, that the property will be de-contaminated, would be greatly appreciated by my constituents,” she concluded.

Michael Hunton, a project manager at Langan Engineering, said the developers haven’t actually been inside the building yet, due to its precarious condition. He called it a “security risk” before the commission. After winning unanimous approval of the company’s plans, Hunton added, “There’s a lot to be discovered once we open it up.”