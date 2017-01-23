Cherry Ann Park Gets A $40K Boost

by Staff | Jan 23, 2017 1:28 pm

Neighbors who reclaimed a park in Newhallville got a $40,000 assist to make it even better.

The assist comes in the form of a grant from the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation (tied to the company that sells lawn fertilizer).

The foundation picked greenspace projects in four cities for the $40,000 grant. The winners were announced at last week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in D.C., which New Haven Mayor Toni Harp attended.

Neighbors on Cherry Ann Street — half of whom live in New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood, half (on the side of the street) of who live in Hamden — have worked with the parks department, Urban Resources Initiative (URI), and other agencies over the past two years to reclaim the overgrown five-acre area at the end of a dead-end street and turn it into a park for the kids. (Read about that here and here.)

Harp said on her weekly “Mayor Monday” program on WNHH radio that the money will help the neighborhoods create a garden there to grow food and build a playscape. Besides giving kids a safe place to play, it ties the neighborhood more closely to neaerby King Robinson Magnet School as well as Southern Connecticut State University.