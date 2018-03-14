City Seeks To Nix Nip Litter

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 14, 2018 8:12 am

The city is looking to curb the number of nip bottles littering sidewalks, public parks, and storm drains by pushing for a statewide bottle deposit for the popular alcohol miniatures. It should not expect to find much support among city liquor store owners.

The Harp administration has asked the legislature to pass a bill that would put a 15-cent bottle deposit on nip alcohol bottles similar to the five-cent bottle deposit that has existed in the state for decades for bottles of soda, water, or beer.

New Haven State Reps. Roland Lemar and Juan Candelaria have filed a bill that would impose a five-cent bottle deposit, more in line with the existing bottle deposit. The bill has been assigned to the legislature’s Joint Committee on Environment. Mike Harris, legislative liaison for the city, said that the idea for a bottle deposit on nips is borrowed from Maine, which recently passed such legislation.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy also has proposed a sweeping bill that would ensure at least a five-cent bottle deposit on every beverage container containing a carbonated or non-carbonated drink, including beverages like fruit juice that are not currently covered under the current bottle deposit law. Malloy’s bill also would raise the bottle deposit on beverage containers that hold alcohol to 25 cents.

Mayor Toni Harp said in an interview that the law will help deal with a litter problem in commercial areas.

Mike Patel, who has owned the Liquor World on Whalley Avenue for 20 years, was busy this past Wednesday as customers stopped by to stock up ahead of the snowstorm. He said he’d heard of the governor’s proposal. He hadn’t heard that the city was looking to impose a 15-cent bottle deposit specifically on nips.

Patel said called all the proposals are bad for business.

“Recycling is fine, it’s good,” he said. “But my customers don’t want to pay more. They’re fighting for every nickel and dime they get.”

Patel said when the cost of an item goes up by even a few cents, customers move on to something cheaper. Liquor World sells an assortment of nips that range in price from 99 cents to $2.98.

He also noted that he has nowhere to store the returned bottles, which he said would attract bugs and vermin to the store.

Beverage Boss owner Ron Patel, who is not related to Mike Patel, offered similar thoughts. His Whalley Avenue store provides a small room at the back with machines for bottle returns. He said most stores don’t have the kind of space he does.

The system for having the bottles taken away isn’t great, he said. The company that comes to pick up the bottles, Envipco, is supposed to come once a week but doesn’t always.

“We pay an extra handling fee for that service,” Ron Patel said. “It’s a dirty business, and it attracts rodents. We have to have pest control come in twice a week to help maintain it.”

Ron’s family has owned the business for 39 years, 20 of which it has been at its current location at 226 Whalley Ave. for the last 20 years, and they’ve seen a lot of legislation come and go over the years.

“They do this every year, putting up 10 bills with the hopes of getting two passed,” he said.



