Coffee Pot Cracked On Knife-Wielding Robber’s Head

by Staff | Mar 20, 2017 12:15 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes, Kimberly Square

A robber thought a kitchen knife would enable him to rob a Kimberly Square convenience store and get away.

It didn’t work out that way.

Here’s how it worked out, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The 50-year-old robber, “armed with a large kitchen knife,” “burst in” to the Sam’s Store at 16 Kimberly Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. this past Friday. He “demanded ‘everything’ and took cash from the store’s Lottery register and” from the 31-year-old clerk

A 24-year-old clerk at the adjoining Dunkin’ Donuts called the cops. Two officers headed to the scene.

That D&D clerk, meanwhile, “suspected the thief was distracted enough that ... she could disarm him,” Hartman writes in a release. “As she grabbed the knife from Marrero, the store clerk tackled him to the ground. The D&D clerk grabbed a coffee pot and cracked the crook over the head with it.”

The cops arrived, grabbed the knife. They arrested the robber, who lives in the neighborhood, and charged him with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. The clerks were uninjured.