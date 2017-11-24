Controversial Cop Leaves City For Burbs

by Paul Bass | Nov 24, 2017 2:53 pm

A New Haven detective with a history of allegedly abusing the public’s rights and lying about it has decided to wear a badge for another community.

The detective, Daniel Conklin, has resigned from the New Haven force effective Nov. 27, according to the city’s human resources office.

The town of Westport’s police department has hired Conklin.

“We’re looking to swear him in next week,” Westport Lt. Jillian Cabana told the Independent.

The New Haven police department promoted Conklin to the position of detective last December.

At the time, the department’s internal affairs division had already concluded the Conklin defied department policy and abused the public in three separate incidents, and in some cases told untruths about his conduct, according to files made available to the Independent under the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act. Conklin denied the misconduct allegations. (Click here for a story detailing those incidents.) In one instance, investigators found, Conklin destroyed evidence on a bogus stop. In a second he harassed and arrested a man outside his home on trumped-up charges. He shoved and threatened to tow the “fucking car” of a “motherfucker” fisherman who’d parked on a bridge in the third incident. He served a total of one day of suspension for those misdeeds.

Also at the time of Conklin’s promotion, he was the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by an Edgewood man who claimed Conklin had arrested him and seized a cellphone he used to record his actions, because of a dispute over Conklin’s handling of a construction site traffic assignment. Conklin denied the allegations. The subsequent trial included embarrassing revelations — such as the disappearance of key alleged evidence — but ended with a jury deciding not to reward damages.

Conklin did not respond to a request for comment for this story.