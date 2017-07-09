Police Department Promotes 31 New “Role Models”

by Markeshia Ricks | Jul 8, 2017 9:36 pm

In one of the largest promotion ceremonies in recent history, the New Haven Police Department replenished its supervisory ranks and once again elevated a woman to assistant chief.

At the promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, 31 police officers received their badges and were sworn into their new ranks while a packed Wilbur Cross High auditorium of friends and family cheered them on.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the swearing in of Lt. Racheal Cain to the rank of assistant chief of administration.

Cain, who has been with the department since she graduated from the academy in 1998, talked a little bit about what police officers can expect from her in her new role.

“I will hold myself to the same standards as those who work for me,” she said. “I will work to increase the diversity within this department by providing training opportunities to every officer. I will improve communications both inside and outside this department to aid in transparency and trust. And I will strive to bring this department further in the 21st century with new technology and innovative ideas while being cognizant of our fiscal responsibilities.

“People who have worked for me over the years, know that I have high expectations,” she added. “But I usually find that people rise to the occasion and excel when given the opportunity to do something important.”

She said the words written on the southwest wall of the police academy classroom—“Police others as you would have others police you”—stood out to her in 1998 and she has remembered those words throughout her career.

“It seemed like an obvious way to go about policing, but it wasn’t until after I graduated the academy that I realized the power that had been entrusted to me,” she said. “Standing before you today as your assistant chief is truly and honor. You see, I know there are others who are qualified and just as deserving as I am.”

She shouted out retired Capt. Julie Johnson and her “classmate and work brother” Lt. Herb Johnson (Julie Johnson’s husband), who she said were among those who taught her the principles of not giving up, accepting help, being compassionate and never compromising integrity.

“I have done my best to live by these principles and emulate those who taught them to me,” she said. “I know that Chief Campbell and the other assistant chiefs believe in those same principles as well. “

Johnson praised the work that the department had done in building relationships with the community through partnerships such as the Project Longevity anti-gang-violence initiative and the forthcoming Family Justice Center for domestic violence victims and vowed to continue that work.

“While other departments have tumultuous relationships with their communities, the New Haven police department is constantly looking for ways to foster them,” she said. “Words like transparency and accountability are not just spoken but they’re practiced. Things like civilian review board, the mayor’s task force, and body cameras are welcomed. As a department, we know that a criminal act affects more than the individual. It affects the entire community and an arrest does not always solve the problem.”

Role Models

Though the mood of the ceremony was celebratory, Chief Anthony Campbell spoke about the serious solemn work ahead. He told the newly promoted officers that in the days, weeks, months and years ahead each of them will be called on to demonstrate the leadership characteristics that got them promoted.

He said in addition to doing their jobs they will be called upon at all times to be examples of integrity inside and outside of the department.

“We all know that our primary responsibility as police officers is the safety of every member of our New Haven community. However, as supervisors and ranking officers, that’s just the beginning,” he said. “We are charged with leading in such a way that the men and women of the New Haven Police Department see us as a standard of excellence that challenges and invigorates them to reach even higher levels of success. Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching.”

He said without a doubt, the officers will be role models and they have chosen to take on that mantle by accepting their new rank and swearing to uphold the duties that come with it.

“You are role models to every officer who falls under your command,” he said. “You are role models to those who are testing to get on this job as police officers and you are role models to the entire community. The New Haven Police Department is better because you have chosen to answer its call, offering an openness to teach and to be taught.

“Your willingness to answer the department’s call is a clear sign of a leader,” he added. “Leaders look at a situation, and rather than finding fault, they find opportunities—opportunities to make the situation better by applying their God-given skills and their wisdom or experience. Each of you being promoted today has proven that the spirit of leadership is alive and well in our department.”

Mayor Toni Harp said Friday’s ceremony marked a celebration of the city’s progress. And after watching officer after officer receive badges from a parent, spouse or even kneeling to receive it from their child, she noted how much of a family affair promotion ceremonies tend to be, and she thanked the families for their sacrifice.

“You comprise one of the largest groups in memory to be promoted in one ceremony,” she said to the newly promoted officers. “That underscores great progress for the New Haven Police Department and for this city.

“In terms of the ranks that are filled with these promotions of sergeants, detectives, lieutenants and assistant chief you’re about to fill literally dozens of vacancies that will improve supervision and training ratios, standardize the the rank of all district managers, and make room for new recruits,” she added. “This will improve the expertise and efficiency throughout police department operations and save the city considerable overtime costs.”

Harp praised the group of officers being promoted Friday, saying that they had already made the city proud.

“You showcase the talent embedded throughout the police department and you make it easy to see how and why the New Haven Police Department is a national leader across the board in community-based policing, in forging partnerships in crime prevention, in the effective use of technology, and in steadily decreasing crime rates,” she said. “We are a grateful city.”

Board of Police Commissioners Chairman Anthony Dawson echoed both Harp and Campbell pointing out how impressed the commission was with the crop of officers who were being promoted and would be taking on a major part of the leadership in the department.

“As you’ve seen them kneel with their children, I feel like they will kneel with children in the community the same way if they had to get eye contact with a child to get their attention so that they know that they are safe people to talk to,” he said. “That’s the kind of leadership that makes us first class in this country. We try to relate with people, we try to work with people, we try to make people understand that we’re not different than them.”

The following officers were promoted to the rank of detective: Matthew Collier, Thomas Glynn, Carmelo Rivera, Freddy Salmeron and Francisco Sanchez.

The following were promoted to the rank of sergeant: Matthew Abbate, Brendan Borer, Jarrod Boyce, Robert Clark Jr., Pedro Colon, Louis DeCrescenzo, Bertram Etienne, James Evarts, Michael Fumiatti II, Justin Marshall, Terrence McNeil, Jose Miranda, David Portela, Vincent Rawlinson and Lucille Roach.

The following were promoted to lieutenant: Wayne Bullock, Manmeet Colon, Renee Dominguez, Derek Gartner, John Healy III, Karl Jacobson, Mark O’Neil, Jason Rentkowitcz, Brett Runlett, Rahgue Tennant, Stephan Torquati, Elisa Tuozzoli, and David Zannelli

