Costa Rica, Here They Come

Feb 1, 2018

Posted to: How To Help, Schools

A dozen Hillhouse High School seniors are hoping to learn firsthand about life in Costa Rica, with some help from the community.

The seniors and their teachers have raised $20,000 for the trip, which is scheduled for April 15-22. They gathered with supporters at Hillhouse WEdnesday night to call for community help in raising the remaining $7,000 they need.

“I want to experience the world outside of Connecticut,” said Sterling McDowell-Hagans, one of the students in the travel contingent. He and his classmates offered their thoughts and listed their career hoipes in a fundraising brochure that you can read here.

“Travel helps make us a country that understands our strength is people who come here from throughout the world to find a way to make their dreams come true,” Mayor Toni Harp told the gathering.

To donate, make checks out to “EF Tours” and send it to James Hillhouse High School, c/o Glenda Reyes (Perez), 480 Sherman Parkway, New Haven CT 06511. Or check out the group’s Go Fund Me page.