May 17, 2017

West River

A 36-year-old Hamden man died after his motorcycle and SUV crashed at the corner of Judson Avenue and Mead Street in New Haven’s West River neighborhood.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, Jermaine Witherspoon, died shortly after being transported to the hospital, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Hartman reported that the SUV driver cooperated with cops. Police are investigating the crash and have not yet determined whose fault it was.