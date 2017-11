by Staff | Nov 3, 2017 4:55 pm

The police department’s accident reconstruction team is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday evening.

The crash occurred slightly before 6 p.m. Motorcyclist Frederick Washington, 45, crashed into a car at Dixwell Avenue and Ford Street, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and gave him “advanced life support” on the scene. Then Washington was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.