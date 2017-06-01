Sections

Reps Press For Criminal Justice Bills

Posted to: Legal Writes, State, 2017 session

Hartford — A local lawmaker told supporters of bills that would significantly restrict the use of solitary confinement and establish stronger penalties for police officers who use excessive force to be prepared to continue the fight in the next legislative session.

With the days of the legislative session winding down, Sen. Gary Winfield said Wednesday no bill is dead until June 7 when the session ends. But during a rally outside the capitol building, he also said that if the bills pass, they might not be the strong versions that were introduced at the start of the session, which means advocates have to keep pushing for reform.

Winfield said that the police bill — HB 6663, which is being shepherded by fellow Newhallville legislator State Rep. Robyn Porter — has received pushback from police officers and their unions, who want provisions that would affect an officer’s pay during an active investigation out of the bill. Winfield said those provisions are what give the bill teeth to hold officers accountable for how they use force.

“We’re concerned with public safety in the same way as any community is concerned with public safety,” Winfield said to the more than 50 people gathered to press lawmakers to take up the excessive force and solitary confinement bills. “What we don’t want is public siege. We don’t want police who operate with impunity. We don’t want police who do some things outside of the character of what we think police should, and are able to get away with it — who are able to sit around for two, three, four years while investigations are going on and get paid. We don’t want that.”

Winfield said because of that opposition, there is a chance that HB 6663 could be passed before next Wednesday, but not the version of it that he would want. “If it’s not the bill that I want then we have to keep fighting,” he said. “The bill that I want says that when you take certain actions, when you shoot someone whether they die or not, after 40 business days, the preliminary investigation is completed, there is a determination of whether or not that investigation is going to go forward and if it is going to go forward you don’t get to sit around for two to three years and collect a check.”

The version of HB 6663 that Winfield wants also outlines an investigative procedure into police conduct that results in a wrist hematoma from an officer overtightening handcuffs, a black eye, or a laceration that requires sutures. Winfield wants HB 6663 to require that such incidents receive a preliminary investigation within 120 days.

Activist Holly Tucker said had such a law been in place after she was stopped by police for an alleged traffic violation last September, she might not have ended up with bruised arms and blood clots, which she claims was the result of being dragged from her car and thrown to the ground. She also said it likely would have helped her daughter, who since the incident worries if Tucker isn’t home by 10:20 p.m. Tucker was held in police custody overnight after the traffic stop.

The solitary confinement bill, HB 7302, doesn’t seem to have the same kind of obvious opposition. But it too continues to be stalled in the last days of the legislative session.

“On the solitary confinement bill, I feel like we were all working together and then we weren’t,” Winfield said. “I feel like that a lot in this building.”

He speculated that ultimately someone will use a perceived cost that hasn’t been determined yet as an excuse not to support the bill. He also predicts that some of his colleagues in the legislature will say that they want to help, but will find an excuse not to do so.

“Every time we try to do a bill like this, it’s ‘I would like to help you but,’” he said. “‘I think that’s a good idea, but.’ If you would like to help me then help me.”

Prepared To Keep Fighting

Long-time activists like Barbara Fair was built for this fight. Not only has she spent many years challenging city officials to hold cops accountable for misconduct, she’s been working on the problem of solitary confinement for more than a decade. She said that some people like state Corrections Commissioner Scott Semple understand the need for a criminal justice system that is humanizing, but she said he can’t make changes alone.

“It’s not easy to improve this evil system from the inside when there is so much opposition to that change and not nearly enough support,” she said.

Studies have shown that the use of solitary confinement has detrimental effects on a person’s mental and physical well-being, particularly if they are very young, elderly or have a mental or physical disability.

“Some describe it being buried alive,” Fair said. “There is a lot of work to be done across America to just resemble a semblance of humanity and some of the steps needed to bring change start here with all of us.”

Beatrice Codianni, who was once incarcerated in Danbury, said that solitary confinement can have a devastating effect on older inmates who often have chronic health conditions and sometimes even mental health problems that are only exacerbated by being isolated from other inmates.

Hope Metcalf, who directs the Orville H. Schell, Jr. Center for International Human Rights and co-teaches at the Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic at Yale University, said not only is solitary confinement exceptionally cruel, it’s expensive. She said it costs over $100,000 a year to house someone in Northern Correctional Institution, the state’s super-maximum-security prison.

“We also know solitary is a waste [of human life],” Metcalf said. She said there is no evidence that incarcerating someone in a supermax facility has any beneficial effect. In fact, she said all evidence points to “caging people for months, years, even decades makes them worse, not better.”

The Rev. Allie Perry of New Haven, president of the National Religious Campaign Against Torture board, called solitary confinement “spirit killing” and torture, and pointed out that with HB 7302 on the table, Connecticut has joined a number of states grappling with how to end the practice, including Ohio, New York, Maine, Colorado, and Nebraska. She said studies have shown that solitary confinement hurts those who are subjected to it and those who are charged with inflicting it.

“The only question for our legislators is: will you act?” she asked.

Winfield said he does not plan to give up.

“In the next few days we’re going to keep fighting,” he said. “We don’t know what we’re going to come up with but we’re going to have to keep fighting. And that’s OK because we love our community.

“Our community that we talk about at least when we talk about these bills is the whole state of Connecticut whether people recognize it or not,” he added. “But in particular we know that we are talking about some people whose voices don’t get heard. They have voices but they don’t get heard.”

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539Committee DeniedWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17Committee ApprovedWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434Committee ApprovedWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458, HB 6058Committee ApprovedWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575Committee DeniedWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589Passed HouseWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591Passed HouseWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703Committee DeniedWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13/HJr 95Passed HouseWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212Committee ApprovedWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2Committee ApprovedWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8Committee DeniedWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10/HB 5743Passed HouseWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6208/HB 6456Committee ApprovedWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137Committee DeniedWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5Committee ApprovedWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5588Committee DeniedWould limit certain bond allocations.Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127Committee DeniedWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554Committee DeniedWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831Committee DeniedWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631Committee DeniedWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863Committee DeniedWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649Committee ApprovedWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
SB 590/591Committee DeniedWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20Committee DeniedWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney
HB 6352Committee ApprovedWould establish a deposit system for car tires.Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
HB 6901Committee DeniedWould impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.Elliott
HB 7278Committee ApprovedWould convey Union Station to New Haven, among other things.Gov't Administration and Elections

Comments

posted by: Peter99 on June 1, 2017  7:56am

Why not just get rid of the police entirely? That would eliminate all controversy and save a lot of money. We could have a few unarmed referees to decide things like who was wrong in an automobile accident, and to direct traffic. We can also close all the jails. Think of all the money we could save by closing the criminal courts. I would love to try this for a year and then reevaluate based on what happens.

posted by: yes we can on June 1, 2017  8:08am

These are fine area of emphasis and worthy issues to review more deeply.  But core funding remains at risk for New Haven in the areas of PILOT and Education Funding which are under assault by powerful special interests intent on privatizing education funding with slick schemes and talking points.  The entire New Haven delegation needs to be united on these core funding issues.  The future of our school children is at risk.  While other pet projects are pursued other Reps and Senetors are angling for the money which grows more and more limited each day.  Urban electeds must remain laser focused and united on these issue.

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on June 1, 2017  8:46am

Please focus on our funding Rep Winfield.  We are losing funding in social services, afterschool programming, etc.  You are a social justice leader, but sometimes you seem like you are on the side of the criminals way too much.  Handcuffs are medal.  Handcuffs are not meant to be comfortable.  Jail is not supposed to seem like a hotel.  Please focus on the money New Haven needs to be appropriated our way.  If it doesn’t come you will be part of the blame.  Money talks.

posted by: Patricia Kane on June 1, 2017  9:57am

Many changes are in process for how we treat people in the criminal justice system, including what incarceration should look like.
What we do know is that people of color have been targeted by drug laws since the Nixon presidency as a way of targeting political protesters and reducing the voting population perceived as pro-Democrat. This is documented in a back issue of The Atlantic magazine and in news reports.
Solitary confinement is viewed as cruel and inhuman treatment by Europe. It’s a form of sensory deprivation designed to break people down. It’s use is arbitrary and capricious and can cause permanent damage.
As for mandatory investigations of police violence, this is long overdue.
When was the last time an Internal Affairs investigation determined a police officer was NOT justified in using violence, including deadly violence? In fact most civilian complaints are white-washed (pun intended) by the system that protects the police and not the public. I know this from personal experience.
The average white person is clueless as to the reality of life for people of color when it comes to targeting certain neighborhoods for traffic stops, asking why someone is walking home if it’s a “white” area, and other indignities.
The increasing militarization of the civilian police on the state and local level is alarming.
As long as we have a society that characterized any group as more violent and to be feared, we will have police act on those perceptions. Of course not all, but the issue is how do we respond to those who do?
For Barbara Fair and her supporters to spend 10 years on this and to have only 2 politicians stand with her explains a lot.
Where are the other political leaders who are so quick to want a photo op on safe topics, like tributes to veterans?
Where is the NAACP and other self proclaimed leaders of color?
To all the people who stood in support of these legislative changes, thank you for bearing witness.
Some people know how to do the right thing.

posted by: TRD1 on June 1, 2017  2:11pm

“The bill, which Porter introduced and sponsored, requires police departments to complete an investigation within a 15-day period. If the state’s Division of Criminal Justice determines the officer used excessive force, the officer would be placed on unpaid leave. If an officer is exonerated of all charges, the officer would be paid the full amount of all withheld pay.”

What a joke! So if you’re cleared for doing your job correctly, are now cleared to receive your pay! Well if porter happens to be arrested she should be suspended and released of her position with out pay until her court hearing is completed! How stupid does that sounds????? How about if you’re found at fault you should forfeit what ever compensation you received! You’re attacking the officers family good forbid he/she needed to use force because someone was fitting them and someone like (fair or another of these other jokers) want it to be investigated!  complete joke

posted by: Jonathan14 on June 1, 2017  2:59pm

Mr. Winfield’s anti-police bias is curious, and his naive and unfair bill unfortunately demonstrates his ignorance of both due process, labor law, and the complexity of use of force investigations.  It is punitive, unrealistic, and panders to people with a similar anti-police bias. 

CT already has one of the most thorough systems in place to review police shootings.  The investigations are handled by an outside agency, the state police Major Crimes detective unit, under the supervision of a State’s Attorney from a judicial district with no relationship to the officer’s agency.  Thorough investigations cannot have arbitrary deadlines imposed on them; they also often do not yield an immediate pound of flesh that some members of the public seek, based merely on media reports of police shootings.  I would suggest that Mr. Winfield get to know his neighborhood officers better, as he clearly has some misgivings regarding their intentions.

posted by: Patricia Kane on June 1, 2017  4:53pm

Jonathan14: I find your condescension towards a first rate legislator out of line. Attack the issues, but let’s leave the individual advocates out.
People are tired of seeing the police get a free pass. The recent police murder of a young man in Bridgeport and the shooting of his companion was first reported as a pursuit of a stolen car and an officer being run over and under the car.
Around the 3rd or 4th versions, it was established that 1) the car was not stolen and 2) the pursuit went around the block, thru a Walgreen’s parking lot (where the driver couldn’t stop for the police because it was full and 3) he exited the wrong way into a 1-way street and attempted to turn our in the correct direction when 4) 2 officers approached on either side of the car and began shooting at 2 unarmed, non-violent young men of color.
The police are quick to put out propaganda blaming the victims and justifying their violence.
Let’s have some balance in the law because we won’t find it inside the police headquarters.