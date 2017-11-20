Deltas Respond

The president of a local sorority responded Monday to attacks on her group in the midst of the search for a New Haven superintendent of schools.
The president, Karimah Mickens Webber of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, wrote a letter after some community members have criticized the fact that a finalist for the job for belonging to the sorority.
Webber’s letter follows:
As the President of the New Haven Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., I feel compelled to write this open letter to you and your readers in response to the attacks on our great sorority that I have observed over the past few weeks in your publication. The New Haven Independent and you personally as editor are aware of our broad work in this community as we have partnered in the past. Your readers may not have such context.
Beginning with your article on November 16, 2017 entitled “Board Backs Birks; Parents Balk” you inserted Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. into the New Haven Public Schools Superintendent search process in a manner that was unfounded and unresearched. Based seemingly only on a mention in a community letter penned after the forum, you set in motion a series of references, innuendo and comments that have followed this and subsequent articles. I note that neither you nor your reporters have reached out to the New Haven Alumnae Chapter for comment, research or verification of your assertions. In light of this irresponsible journalism, I feel the need to offer some context to your references of our beloved Sorority.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 13, 1913 for the purpose of sisterhood, scholarship and service. Our service is organized around a Five-Point Programmatic Thrust that highlights Educational Development, Economic Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health and Political Involvement and Awareness. Our first acts over 104 years ago were fighting for women’s suffrage amidst a movement that did not value the presence of African American women.
To this day, our membership of over 250,000 women throughout this country and abroad, has continued on the forefront of civil rights, women’s rights, and community issues.
Our members include: Sadie T. M. Alexander, Fannie Lou Hamer, Mary McLeod Bethune, Mary Church Terrell, Barbara Jordan, Shirley Chisholm, Dorothy I. Height, Frankie Muse Freeman, Marcia L. Fudge, Ruby Dee, Angela Bassett, Cicely Tyson, Varnette Honeywood, Alice Dunbar Nelson, Judith Jameson, Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Lena Horne, Leontyne Price, Nancy Wilson, Mara Brock Akil, Jacque Reid, Charlayne Hunter Gault, Melissa Harris Perry, Gwen Ifill, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, Johnetta Cole, Julianne Malveaux, Niara Sudarkasa, Melanie Campbell, Ingrid Saunders Jones, Joycelyn Elders, Alexa Canady, Regina Benjamin, Loretta Lynch, Marian Wright Edelman, Clara Hale, Patricia Roberts Harris, Stephanie Tubbs Jones, Winnie Mandela, Vashti Murphy McKenzie and Betty Shabazz and so many more.
Locally our members hold positions and act in the fields of education, public policy, health care, wellness, finance, law, philanthropy and many more. We are a chapter of 100 dynamic and accomplished women. We are your neighbors, colleagues, friends and community members. We are part of an exceptional sisterhood and will always stand ready to protect the name and reputation of our Sisterhood.
Locally we have offered over $350,000 in scholarships to high school graduates. We have hosted impactful youth mentoring programs that serve hundreds of students each year including our Delta Academy and GEMS programs. We host a series of Community Conversations aimed at bringing our community together around issues of importance- locally, regionally and nationally. We promote STEM learning. We advocate for healthy lifestyles, AIDS prevention, Breast Cancer awareness and mental health awareness. We host an annual “Delta Day at City Hall” that is open to the entire community. We are the first New Haven area African American organization to establish an endowment with the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven allowing for philanthropic giving that funds scholarships to young people. We strive to make a meaningful impact in our community.
We think it’s important that your readers have this full context when making comments about this sisterhood. Our legacy is strong, we are proud of who we are and of the contribution that we make.
We invite your readers to learn more about our organization by visiting nhacdst.org or attending any of our upcoming programs.
Your Community Partner,
Karimah Mickens Webber
President - New Haven Alumnae Chapter
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
posted by: SparkJames on November 20, 2017 4:21pm
l don’t think anyone doubts that this august sorority has highly accomplished esteemed members or that it does good works in the community. The universal problem with fraternal organizations is that there is secret favoritism among their members. Members may view this favoritism as harmless, but from a civic outsiders perspective, it is unacceptable. Certainly, white male fraternities have been the most at fault.
Imagine a judge and a defense attorney who have taken an oath to the same organization which says “whenever a brother/sister is in need, you will be there for them”.
posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on November 20, 2017 4:22pm
GroveStreet,
Surely you are aware of the concept of solidarity? All over the world folks show up to their causes in colors and letters unique to their organization and cause. The Divine Nine are no different. For example, pink for breast cancer awareness. Traditional white coats for doctors in the medical profession. And various combinations of colors for professional and collegiate sport teams. Even countries have flags with specific color combinations representing their history and pride in country. Why in America our flag is red, whit and blue with stars representing our United States. A flag that hangs gloriously on homes and public spaces respectively in good times and sad times.
I am not sure what you are alluding to with your color-coded comment… But I can assure you we wear our colors with great pride… A pride that expands over 100 years of commitment to community service here and abroad.
I invite you to explore the rich history of the Divine Nine and our impact on the American landscape. Perhaps with education, ignorance can be driven out. I want you to be fully educated.
So what you deem lacking in ease or grace; unsophisticated and socially awkward… I believe gauche you said? Is more about your lack of history of black people and the organizations we serve. Our colors root us in solidarity. And we wear them as our ancestors wore them with pride and connectivity.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 20, 2017 5:17pm
BLACK GREEK LETTER FRATERNITIES AND SORORITIES:
By Fahim A. Knight-EL
Henry Minton wanted to create an organization which would partake in the tenants (basis, or root) of Skull & Bones at Yale.His establishment of the so-called Black Greek Lettered Fraternities and Sororities were imitations that modeled after Elitist Caucasian Greek Lettered societies in philosophical scope and organizational intent including adopting the cultural models of their counterparts. The majority of the Black Greek Lettered Societies were established after the 1896 infamous United States Supreme Court Decision of Plessy versus Ferguson, which ushered in Jim Crow Laws of segregation and institutionalize racism. These laws advocated the “separate but equal” doctrine and it allowed the practice of racial segregation and legal discrimination against African Americans in the United States. Blacks were prohibited and denied membership into white fraternities and sororities and this led to them establishing their own so-called “Black Greek” Lettered Societies such as: Alpha Phi Alpha (1906), Kappa Alpha Psi (1911), Omega Psi Phi (1911), Phi Beta Sigma (1914), Iota Phi Theta (1963), Alpha Kappa Alpha (1908), Delta Sigma Theta (1913), , Zeta Phi Beta(1920), Sigma Gamma Rho (1922)—
http://fahimknightsworld.blogspot.com/2008/11/black-greek-letter-fraternities-and.html
This is a fact not a crazy conspiracy theory.This is a fact just like skull and bones.I have family members who are in fraternities and sororities and are in Jack and Jill Links and Girl Friends.read this book ‘Black Bourgeoisie,By E. Franklin Frazier
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/black-bourgeoisie-e-franklin-frazier/1002110540
Part One.
posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on November 20, 2017 5:25pm
Sparkjames,
Black Sororities and Black Fraternities have never had this kind of behavior attached to them. It has been a “white elite” thing. White sororities tend to be college focused only. The Divine Nine all honor lifetime commitment to their sororities and fraternities. We work well past our collegiate years!
Your reference to the justice system already says clearly that ain’t our game. It is white elitism and white establishment and white privilege that has garnered the reputation for favoritism, nepotism and legacy. White organizations have a strong history of keeping their organizations white…. To this very day!
So do not put that on our Black organizations…. Organizations that exist to further and uplift our community. Some of our best and brightest thinkers and doers and intellectuals have paid a heavy price for community service.
We are not juvenile in our loyalty to our members, that is ridiculous and insulting. We are members who care deeply about community service and we hold each other in high regard. We are committed to the work. We are committed to community. We are committed to the well being of all.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 20, 2017 5:55pm
Part two.
My question to president, Karimah Mickens Webber of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is.
Why do black people want to pledge and call themselves GREEKS?t When they are not Greeks and the Greeks were students of the ancient Egyptians who the Greeks call them.But there real name is Kemet.
Have you every heard of MALIK Fraternity, Inc.
They do not base themselves as Greeks.They use the term AFRICAN FRATERNALISM.
MALIK implements and uses “African Symbology” in developing its rituals, protocols, procedures, governance structure, and “fraternal/corporate” culture of our Fraternity. We draw from the languages and cultural symbols of all historically recognized peoples of the African Diaspora which includes that of the Afro-Latino. A primary example of this is the presenting of new members with African (Swahili), Taíno or Aztec names, which befitted their characteristics during the Rites of Passage.This mission especially includes to serve and educate our communities we come from through socially responsible activism, advocacy, and programmatic endeavors that impact on their material, educational, political, and spiritual development.They do not use Greek Letters.
https://www.malikfraternity.org/