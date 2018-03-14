Dreamers, Clergy Press Forward On Student Aid

Hartford—“Dreamers” —children born to adults living in the U.S. without legal permission — gathered with clergy at the state Capitol Wednesday to call on the legislature to pass a bill that would open a pool of student-generated financial aid to the undocumented students that help pay for it.
This is the fifth year that organizers from CT Students For A Dream have pressed lawmakers to allow undocumented students who have not had access to federal and state financial aid to allow them to have access to a pool of funds to which they contribute—institutional aid. They’ve drafted a petition to encourage support.
New Haven State Rep Juan Candelaria said at Wednesday’s gathering that allowing dreamers access to the aid that they help fund is the right thing to do and this legislative session is the right time to do it.
“When we talk about higher education, it should be a privilege,” he said. “It should be a right. This bill gives every student regardless of immigration status the right to attend college. These are the dollars they pay from their own tuition fees that other students are benefiting from but yet, they don’t have the opportunity.
“We’re not using taxpayers’ dollars,” he added. “These are dollars that the students invest themselves and they should be given the opportunity to reap the benefits.”
Pastor Abraham Hernandez, executive director for the Connecticut Chapter of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said that faith communities see barring undocumented students from receiving institutional aid as a “noticeable flaw that must be corrected.”
“We issue a clarion call to both Democrats and Republicans in the state of Connecticut to pass HB 5031,” he said. “We’re at a time in our history where we have a unique opportunity to exemplify true bipartisanship.”
The 2018 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|HB 5001
|In Committee
|To impose a fee on transactions involving virtual currency.
|Pat Dillon
|HB 5031
|In Committee
|To allow students to have equal access to institutional financial aid.
|Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee
|HB 5082
|In Committee
|To provide state funds to assist hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are living in Connecticut.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5126
|In Committee
|To increase funding to boards of education and family resource centers that provide assistance to students and families from Puerto Rico.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5112
|In Committee
|To permit the retail sale of marijuana and tax such sale to raise revenue for the General Fund and to fund substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness programs.
|Juan R. Candelaria, Angel Arce, Josh Elliott, Steven J. Stafstrom, Jeff Currey, Susan M. Johnson, Chris Soto, Patricia A. Dillon, Roland J. Lemar, James M. Albis, Christopher Rosario, Kim Rose, Robyn A. Porter, Edwin Vargas, Matthew Lesser, Gregory Haddad, Joshua Malik Hall, Ezequiel Santiago, Diana S. Urban, Toni E. Walker, Robert Sanchez, Alphonse Paolillo
|SB 1
|In Committee
|To expand the sick leave program to provide earned family and medical leave to certain individuals employed in this state.
|Martin M. Looney, Bob Duff, Timothy D. Larson, Steve Cassano, Beth Bye, Terry B. Gerratana, Gary A. Winfield, Ted Kennedy, Catherine A. Osten, Marilyn V. Moore, Edwin A. Gomes, Mae Flexer
|SB 62
|In Committee
|To provide tuition-free community college for Connecticut residents.
|Martin M. Looney
|HB 5182
|In Committee
|To require building officials in certain municipalities to establish and assess a fee for the commencement of certain work without a necessary permit.
|Planning and Development Committee
|HB 5210
|In Committee
|To (1) mandate insurance coverage of essential health benefits, (2) expand mandated health benefits for women, children and adolescents, and (3) expand mandated contraception benefits.
|Insurance and Real Estate Committee
|HB 5084
|In Committee
|To encourage the recycling of nip bottles that otherwise frequently litter urban areas.
|Roland J. Lemar and Juan R. Candelaria
|HB 5350
|To create a pilot program for shared solar facilities at municipal airports. The bill also would delete the provision that dictates the length of Tweed Airport’s runway.
|Energy and Technology Committee
|HB 5475
|To amend statutory provisions concerning a police officer’s viewing of a recording from body-worn recording equipment under certain circumstances.
|Judiciary Committee