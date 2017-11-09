Cops Swarm East Rock Looking For Missing Man

by Staff | Nov 9, 2017 11:04 am

Hamden, East Rock

New Haven and Hamden police have been hiking up and down East Rock since Wednesday afternoon — not for exercise, but to try to find a 37-year-old man who has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

The hunt started at 3 p.m. Wednesday after the man, who is named Emanuel Ramos, broke away from his father at the summit, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Hamden and New Haven cops combed through the park to find Ramos, whose name was released to the public Thursday afternoon. At one point Wednesday, the police saw Ramos at a distance near the Eli Whitney Museum, but he darted back into the woods and up a trail, Hartman said.

Once night fell, cops needed to stay on the trails, including where they intersect trailheads, rather than explore deep in the woods because the terrain is dangerous in the pitch black, Hartman said.

The Suffolk County, N.Y., police department arrived with a helicopter to help with the nighttime search. Cops flew around the park using a forward-looking infrared camera to try to find the man in the darkness. The technology was so revealing that “we could see squirrels going branch to branch,” reported Hartman, who was on board. But alas, they didn’t find Ramos.

The cops, joined by city parks workers, resumed the search for Ramos deep in the woods in full Thursday morning once the sun came out.

On Thursday afternoon, police issued a silver alert for Ramos with the message number 7328567, documented under New Haven Police Department case number 17-61257. He was last seen wearing black camouflage pants and a gray, hooded-sweatshirt. He suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and his parents indicate that he has not been taking his prescribed medications.