by Zoe Matthiessen | Jun 13, 2017 7:36 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Funnies, Ecocide

Feel free to comment below, or submit your own cartoon in response (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ).

See a larger view of today’s cartoon here.

Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.