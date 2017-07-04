Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Bird Gone Fish In

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Funnies, Ecocide

Click here to see a larger image of this cartoon.

Zoe Matthiessen is a New Haven-based artist.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment

posted by: gongworks on July 4, 2017  1:55pm

Loving Ecocide, a valuable addition to the New Haven Independent..Our ecology is on the brink of collapse and activism through art is a powerful way to create awareness. Kudos Zoe Matthiessen!