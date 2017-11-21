Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Divided Ed Board Selects Birks

(9) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Schools

Christopher Peak Photo By a 4-3 vote, New Haven’s Board of Education named Carol Birks the next superintendent of schools — at the end of a raucous meeting that signaled that she will begin the job with the challenge of winning over a sizable sector of skeptics.

The vote took place at a tense special meeting held at Beecher School, where it was standing room only and four officers were assigned to keep the peace.

The meeting lasted two and a half hours. The first two hours consisted of parents, students and other members of the public blasting the expected choice of Birks over the two other finalists for the position, Pamela Brown and Gary Highsmith. Only three speakers supported Birks for the position. (Click here for a story detailing the three finalists’ backgrounds and applications.) Opponents said they didn’t want to see Birks get the job because of alleged connections to charter schools, support for student-based budgeting and emphasis on standardized testing data.

Mayor Toni Harp and fellow board members Jamell Cotto, Darnell Goldson and Frank Redente voted for Birks. Redente, who had been under intense public pressure to change his vote, did not show up in person to the meeting; he phoned his vote in.

Board members Carlos Torre, Ed Joyner, and Che Dawson voted against Birks.

“Shame on you! Shame on you!” members of the crowd yelled when Goldson cast his vote for Birks.

Mayor Harp spelled out her reasons for supporting Birks in an open letter to the community posted Monday afternoon on Facebook.

“In my view, she emerged as the candidate best prepared to be effective in the position beginning on day one; she’ll bring to the district exceptional leadership qualities,” Harp wrote.

“I am drawn to Dr. Birks’ familiarity with New Haven Public Schools: she coached principals in the district, she endorses its commitment to restorative practices in disciplinary matters, and she shares my goal for students to achieve across-the-board at grade level, to maximize their chances to succeed. More than other candidates, Dr. Birks demonstrates a clear grasp of complex public education budgeting and the unique, yet interrelated funding responsibilities of the local, state, and federal governments. As public sector funding continues to shrink, and because of the crucial role financing plays in bridging the state’s achievement gap, every possible funding opportunity must be identified and pursued.

“Finally, my endorsement of Dr. Birks is the result of lengthy, in-depth interviews with the finalists, during which I got to know each of them. My choice was determined with the best interests of New Haven Public Schools in mind, solely so it can provide the best possible opportunity for all the students and families it serves.”

During an interview on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” show earlier in the day, Harp said that the other candidates had spoken at least as much as Birks about focusing on student test data.

The school board’s two student members, Jacob Spell and Makayla Dawkins, who don’t get to cast votes but who did sit in on the board’s interviews with the three finalists, publicly supported Brown. They presented petitions Monday night with over 800 signatures of students supporting Brown.

Birks, who was not present for Monday night’s vote, currently works as chief of staff for Hartford Public Schools. She has responsibility for overseeing administrative services, like labor relations for the 4,000-member staff; assisting with the $417 million budget; and leading a $100 million project to co-locate three academies in a renovated building. The job pays a $170,000 salary. Previously, as Hartford’s assistant superintendent for four years, Birks developed a training academy to support the growth of principals and administrators.

It took the school board a year to pick a new superintendent after it pushed out the previous superintendent, Garth Harries, last fall. Retired former Superintendent Reggie Mayo has been filling in on an interim basis since then.

Click on the above Facebook Live video to watch the meeting.

“Tonight this was a turning point in New Haven public schools,” Torre declared after the vote. “The future of our students’ education is now in the hands not of those who dedicated their lives and careers to education, but in the hands of those who dedicated their lives and careers to politics.”

“This was a done deal,” Joyner added.

He and Goldson proceeded to argue about whether alleged threats were made in the process; Goldson threatened to file a lawsuit.

A poignant moment of the evening came when Marc Gonzalez, the son of the late board president Daisy Gonzalez, spoke in favor Brown during the public-comment session. His mom’s role was to advocate for parents, he said. He argued that that board ignored those parents and students by selecting Birks rather than Brown. Thousands of parents and students expressed a clear preference for Brown in petitions and public meetings over the past week. In an Independent “True Vote” poll, 67.5 percent of the over 1,200 respondents preferred Brown or Highsmith; just 13.7 percent favored Birks.

“We should never let education be political,” Gonzalez said.

A fuller story about the meeting will be published Tuesday morning.

Tags: , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: GroveStreet on November 20, 2017  8:44pm

A very bad night for students, teachers and families of New Haven. Hopefully when we get together to do this again in two years, we will have a different, less self-absorbed, mayor.

posted by: Brutus2011 on November 20, 2017  9:06pm

I hoped this would not happen again but I kind of knew it would.

Harp/Birks better not dare play the teacher blame game ...

Time to start grooming a candidate to defeat Harp in two years…

posted by: Cove1 on November 20, 2017  9:38pm

The adults In this are a total joke , why would any one want to come and work in New Haven.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 20, 2017  9:45pm

Cotto Vows To Advocate For Parents.

So my question is: How would you be part of the solution to see that our children, teachers, our paraprofessionals will have an educational leader, an instructional leader who understands what the city of New Haven needs?” Brackeen asked.“I know we need a superintendent yesterday,” Cotto replied. “What got us here, I’m not concerned with. What I’m concerned with is how we get through this, how we come up with a solution so that we can select a superintendent, more specifically one who understands New Haven schools, one who understands the community, the people that have walked the streets.”Brackeen had a final question: Would Cotto make a public commitment to continue the legacy of Daisy Gonzales and continue to meet with parents all over the city and be their voice on the board?

“Absolutely,” Cotto replied.

http://www.newhavenindependent.org/index.php/archives/entry/cotto_gets_committee_ok/

Mark 8:36 KJV: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?
No shame hast the Judas Goat!!

posted by: watchfuleye on November 20, 2017  10:02pm

Smh smh.. I am not surprised! When I saw the article days ago that the Board was voting on Birks, I knew there was no change going to happen. know the players involved. However we as a community did not go down silently.. Goldson and Joyner are so dramatic. They push each others buttons on purpose.

posted by: RichTherrn on November 20, 2017  10:04pm

As I’ve said, students, their parents and the public shouldn’t lose faith.
New Haven Public Schools is full of dedicated educators who work
for kids EVERY DAY.
Don’t forget that no matter the current issues or controversies, there are many great teachers in this district who will continue to do an outstanding
job teaching their students! Wonderful principals will continue to lead their schools and work with the community.
Hard-working administrators and staff across the city, from central office to buildings,  will support the mission of preparing
our students for the future in everything they do.
That is the aim of the adults in this district, and they will continue to strive towards that goal.
-Richard Therrien, NHPS Science Supervisor

posted by: elmcityresident on November 20, 2017  10:58pm

All about money for harp people are so blind by her nice guy antics
I can not stand goldson that a greedy man how do he get to make decisions on our kids education when his is in private schools

posted by: Billy on November 20, 2017  11:04pm

So much for Mayor Harp having any claim to being a representative of the people. Democracy was defeated tonight. It will rise up again to vote Goldson out. And Harp after him.

posted by: nib1 on November 20, 2017  11:55pm

This was an embarrassing display tonight. As stated at the meeting, threats were made by the Mayor to Redente and Cotto to vote her way!! Then the Mayor has her fellow Deltas at the meeting to support Birks, another Delta. Wonder why Birks got the job? Corruption at its best. People need to vote the Mayor out in 2 years. Not to mention our state is in a financial crisis and she wants a 10k raise.