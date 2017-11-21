Divided Ed Board Selects Birks

by Christopher Peak | Nov 20, 2017 8:38 pm

By a 4-3 vote, New Haven’s Board of Education named Carol Birks the next superintendent of schools — at the end of a raucous meeting that signaled that she will begin the job with the challenge of winning over a sizable sector of skeptics.

The vote took place at a tense special meeting held at Beecher School, where it was standing room only and four officers were assigned to keep the peace.

The meeting lasted two and a half hours. The first two hours consisted of parents, students and other members of the public blasting the expected choice of Birks over the two other finalists for the position, Pamela Brown and Gary Highsmith. Only three speakers supported Birks for the position. (Click here for a story detailing the three finalists’ backgrounds and applications.) Opponents said they didn’t want to see Birks get the job because of alleged connections to charter schools, support for student-based budgeting and emphasis on standardized testing data.

Mayor Toni Harp and fellow board members Jamell Cotto, Darnell Goldson and Frank Redente voted for Birks. Redente, who had been under intense public pressure to change his vote, did not show up in person to the meeting; he phoned his vote in.

Board members Carlos Torre, Ed Joyner, and Che Dawson voted against Birks.

“Shame on you! Shame on you!” members of the crowd yelled when Goldson cast his vote for Birks.

Mayor Harp spelled out her reasons for supporting Birks in an open letter to the community posted Monday afternoon on Facebook.

“In my view, she emerged as the candidate best prepared to be effective in the position beginning on day one; she’ll bring to the district exceptional leadership qualities,” Harp wrote.

“I am drawn to Dr. Birks’ familiarity with New Haven Public Schools: she coached principals in the district, she endorses its commitment to restorative practices in disciplinary matters, and she shares my goal for students to achieve across-the-board at grade level, to maximize their chances to succeed. More than other candidates, Dr. Birks demonstrates a clear grasp of complex public education budgeting and the unique, yet interrelated funding responsibilities of the local, state, and federal governments. As public sector funding continues to shrink, and because of the crucial role financing plays in bridging the state’s achievement gap, every possible funding opportunity must be identified and pursued.

“Finally, my endorsement of Dr. Birks is the result of lengthy, in-depth interviews with the finalists, during which I got to know each of them. My choice was determined with the best interests of New Haven Public Schools in mind, solely so it can provide the best possible opportunity for all the students and families it serves.”

During an interview on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” show earlier in the day, Harp said that the other candidates had spoken at least as much as Birks about focusing on student test data.

The school board’s two student members, Jacob Spell and Makayla Dawkins, who don’t get to cast votes but who did sit in on the board’s interviews with the three finalists, publicly supported Brown. They presented petitions Monday night with over 800 signatures of students supporting Brown.

Birks, who was not present for Monday night’s vote, currently works as chief of staff for Hartford Public Schools. She has responsibility for overseeing administrative services, like labor relations for the 4,000-member staff; assisting with the $417 million budget; and leading a $100 million project to co-locate three academies in a renovated building. The job pays a $170,000 salary. Previously, as Hartford’s assistant superintendent for four years, Birks developed a training academy to support the growth of principals and administrators.

It took the school board a year to pick a new superintendent after it pushed out the previous superintendent, Garth Harries, last fall. Retired former Superintendent Reggie Mayo has been filling in on an interim basis since then.

“Tonight this was a turning point in New Haven public schools,” Torre declared after the vote. “The future of our students’ education is now in the hands not of those who dedicated their lives and careers to education, but in the hands of those who dedicated their lives and careers to politics.”

“This was a done deal,” Joyner added.

He and Goldson proceeded to argue about whether alleged threats were made in the process; Goldson threatened to file a lawsuit.

A poignant moment of the evening came when Marc Gonzalez, the son of the late board president Daisy Gonzalez, spoke in favor Brown during the public-comment session. His mom’s role was to advocate for parents, he said. He argued that that board ignored those parents and students by selecting Birks rather than Brown. Thousands of parents and students expressed a clear preference for Brown in petitions and public meetings over the past week. In an Independent “True Vote” poll, 67.5 percent of the over 1,200 respondents preferred Brown or Highsmith; just 13.7 percent favored Birks.

“We should never let education be political,” Gonzalez said.

A fuller story about the meeting will be published Tuesday morning.