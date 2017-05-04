EDC Chief Wins State Tourism Award

by Staff | May 4, 2017 4:04 pm

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Thursday recognized the efforts of a New Haven business leader who has helped guide the region’s tourism and business retention and attraction efforts.

The governor gave the 2017 “Connecticut Tourism Legacy Leader” award to Virginia Kozlowski, who currently heads the quasi-public Economic Development Corporation.

Kozlowski has spent 25 years in the hospitality industry, beginning as a restaurant controller and htel general manager, then heading the new haven Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Connecticut Lodging Association. At the EDC, she is a key behind-the-scenes player in luring employers to New Haven, keeping them here, marketing Greater New Haven to tourists, and seeking to improve the business climate.

“During her career, she has cultivated relationships with countless businesses, associations, key stakeholders, legislators and other groups, building a reputation as a true consensus builder and valued resource. In doing so, Kozlowski has helped advance the goals of the entire Connecticut tourism industry and made Connecticut a more desirable destination,” state a release about Thursday’s Governor’s Tourism Awards event.