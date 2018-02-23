Elm City Crossword: Black History Month

by Staff | Feb 23, 2018 11:09 am

As an especially vibrant Black History Month nears its end, this week’s Elm City Crossword tests your knowledge of some of the lasting achievements and institutions of New Haven’s African-American community.

Aaron Goode prepared this week’s crossword. Goode is also part of the Ethnic Heritage Center, a coalition of ethnic historical societies in New Haven that have been producing wonderful new booklets and web-based guides for walking tours of city neighborhoods. (Click here to read about that.)



As always, you’ll find some photographic clues in this puzzle. Some clues also have hints you can click on.

