Man Killed By Shot Fired Into Home

A 28-year-old West River man died Friday morning after someone shot up his house.

The man, Joshua Rivera, was sitting in his house at 128 Greenwood St. at 10:18 p.m. Thursday when someone outside fired 10 bullets into it, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. One of the bullets coming through the first-floor window hit him in the head.

Rivera died Friday morning at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The city’s ShotSpotter system detected the 10 gunshots.

Detectives have recovered ballistics evidence and are looking for “a shorter thin man wearing an over-sized black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans” who fled the scene on foot north on Greenwood toward George Street, according to Hartman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304.