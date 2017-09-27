FBI-Certified

by Paul Bass | Sep 27, 2017 12:28 pm

The old-timers warned Otoniel “Tony” Reyes: Beware the Yellow Brick Road.

Reyes received that warning before preparing to attend an elite training session at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Reyes spent most of July, August and September there in an executive course for 224 top cops from around the world.

He was the first New Haven cop to attend the Quantico training in seven years. The veterans warned him about the experience’s “fitness challenge”: the Yellow Brick Road, a Marine-built hilly 6.1-mile obstacle course through the woods that attendees must complete in order to graduate from the academy. Participants must “climb over walls, run through creeks, jump through simulated windows, scale rock faces with ropes, crawl under barbed wire in muddy water, maneuver across a cargo net,” according to the FBI.

As it turned out, Reyes, who’s 45, was able to handle the obstacle course just fine. What impressed him more were the ideas he heard in classes about the latest trends in policing as well as the exchanges he had with cops from around the country as well as from far-flung locales. A fellow cop from Gaza, for instance, told Reyes how he starts each day checking under his car for bombs before he goes to work. The curriculum included classes on behavioral and forensic science, “terrorist mindsets, leadership [and] communication,” among other subjects

Among the ideas most impressed upon him, Reyes said, were the need for cops to tap into social media; to engage their critics, and to focus on officer “wellness,” helping cops and their families cope with the emotional and psychological stresses of the job. Reyes and fellow top city cops got a chance to put that into practice this past Saturday when a gunman shot his wife, shot two cops, then holed up for hours until the SWAT team was able to capture him.

Reyes Wednesday discussed his experiences in Quantico and the lessons he brought back to New Haven on an episode of WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven” program.

