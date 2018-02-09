Feds Charge 19 In Crack/Oxy Ring

by Staff | Feb 9, 2018 1:44 pm

Federal agents arrested 16 people in a sweep in New Haven this week, charging them and three others already incarcerated with operating a crack cocaine and oxycodin sales ring.

The indictments and arrests resulted from an FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force investigation that began in June 2017, according to a release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal agents work with New Haven, Milford, and West Haven cops on the task force. The investigation made use of “physical surveillance, 13 controlled purchases of narcotics, and court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones,” according to the release.

The arrestees range in age from 23 to 49, and hail from New Haven, West Haven, Bridgeport and Hamden. Most are known by nicknames, like “Main Live” (the alleged ringleader), “Queish,” “Bone,” “Biggie,” “Booka,” “Pullie,” and “Chaos,” according to the release.