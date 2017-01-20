Fire Chief Promises To Recruit Women and Minorities

by Betsy Kim | Jan 20, 2017 8:34 am

The NAACP told New Haven’s new fire chief that the city needs more female and black firefighters — and he agreed to take up the challenge.

“People need to live in New Haven. People need to be female and they need to be of color because that’s the make up of New Haven. That’s not the only people in New Haven but when you look at the [fire] department, it does not reflect our community, and that’s a concern,” Greater New Haven NAACP President Dori Dumas told new Chief John Alston, New Haven’s new fire chief, who was sworn in on December 22, 2016.

Alston told the approximately 25 people at the NAACP’s general meeting on Thursday night at St. Luke’s Church on Whalley Avenue that he agreed. He came to speak on the direction of the department under his leadership.

“I believe that every organization public or otherwise should reflect the community it serves because you get better firefighters when you know people,” said Alston.

He called it “unacceptable” that fewer than 8 percent of New Haven’s firefighters are women. He promised to recruit more minorities and women.

Fire Captain Gary Tinney emphasized the importance of cadet programs in exposing youth to the public safety service careers; Tinney has helped start one at Hillhouse High School. He pointed to the example of Precious DuBose. At Hillhouse, she signed up for an EMR (emergency medical response) course and learned about the emergency medical and fire response roles of the fire department. At Alston’s swearing in ceremony, he awarded DuBose with his first Chief of Department Award because during that same week, she passed her EMT (emergency medical technician) state certification exam.

Alston said he hopes to expand programs similar to the one at Hillhouse to other schools. He is using social media to reach young people with stories like DuBose’s.

When the fire department contracts expire in June 2018, Alston expects to have 30 to 50 job openings, and thousands of applications. He plans to have developed the department’s own “sue-proof” test by June, which follows his motto of “fair, right and appropriate.”

Having just finished his first 100 days of service, Alston said he has at first focused on two priorities.

First, the two paramedic units handle 6,000 and 7,000 runs per year. Alston emphasized that 76 percent of fire department’s runs are for medical, not fire calls. Currently, engines bring hoses and water, and ladder companies (trucks) bring tools and ladders. Alston plans for the trucks to engage in medical runs. People who are paid stipends for medical credentials will need to respond to the medical calls, or to lose their stipends. He is concerned that overworked paramedics will experience burnout, post-traumatic stress disorder, fatigue and automobile accidents. Sixteen paramedics graduated in December and were placed in firehouses on a rotational basis; Alston plans to put a third paramedic unit in the Dixwell Station.

Second, Alston has also been working to contain firefighters’ overtime. He said the alternative would be to close firehouses, which he opposes, calling such measures roulette with people’s lives.

He noted New Haven has a high budget for fire service compared to other cities. At his last job, the approximately 660 employees in the Jersey City fire department never exceeded $1.2 million per year in overtime. Alston contrasted that with the New Haven fire department, which is half that size, and two times exceeded $3.8 million in overtime. He said his has committed to being a frugal, responsible steward of tax dollars, with his $32 million budget, through use of contracts and MOUs (memoranda of understanding).

NAACP members Thursday night were highly supportive of Alston’s vision for the department. Shawn Marshall asked the fire chief what he found most gratifying about the job. Alton said he enjoys the melting pot of New Haven, and earning the support and trust of firefighters. Pastor Steven Cousin Jr. asked what people can do to support him. “Keep allowing me to talk and to answer your questions,” said Alston. He said will have his first departmental assessment report for the mayor and alders by mid-February.

Alston expects that several of his changes will be legally challenged. He referred to the fire department’s history of lawsuits, including the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStafano. He referred to landmark discrimination cases that swung to both sides of the pendulum. “I can’t fix history. No one can,” said Alton. “How can you move forward holding onto the past? You cannot. It is physically and emotionally impossible.”