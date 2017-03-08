Freddy Fixer Secures Special Event Permit

by Staff | Mar 8, 2017 7:24 am

The Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee Inc. has received the go ahead from the city to host the popular event again this year.

The committee sent in the following update:

Originating in 1962, the Freddy Fixer Parade is nationally recognized as the oldest black American parade in the northeast. However, over the years, the parade’s image had been marred by unforeseen circumstances that eventually led to low community participation.

Consequently, a decrease in submission of parade applications and declining spectator attendance inevitably followed. In December 2015, a group of civic-minded community members set out to revitalize the Freddy Fixer Parade through their membership in a newly incorporated committee: The Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee, Inc. (ECFFPC).

ECFFPC members have already made great strides in regaining the parade’s glory and set into motion an infectious exuberance that permeated throughout the Greater New Haven community. This energy that residents, organizers and supporters, alike, have brought to this campaign has been contagious and has resulted in an amazing amount of goodwill. The committee was not only successful in meeting all financial obligations associated with the 2016 parade, but also attracted 64 diverse marching units or approximately 650 participants. Similarly, spectators along the parade route were estimated to number some 5,000 individuals.

Accordingly, it is incumbent upon us to keep up this momentum of rejuvenated pride in our cultural heritage; and to never, again, neglect to pay homage to the late Dr. Frederick F. Smith, Edna Carnegie-Baker, Dr. Charles Twyman and many others, for their vision: A vision of collective solidarity toward the common goal of neighborhood beautification that culminates into a yearly celebration through the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade. Securing our own legacy through this consistent, constructive and harmonious display of our cultural norms, values and ethics will be the impetus that conveys the story of our history we want told for many generations to come.

This year, the members of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee, Inc. (ECFFPC) are proud to introduce to the Greater New Haven community the 2017 officers of the executive board. The board members are: Dexter A. Jones, president; Howard Boyd, vice president; Nina Silva, secretary; Tashesha Ricketts, treasurer; Shirley A. Lawrence, vice-treasurer; Leonard Jahad, sergeant at arms; Petisia M. Adger, public relations.

Moreover, it is our privilege to announce that the City of New Haven has granted the members of the ECFFPC a “Special Events License” for the express purpose of organizing the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade scheduled for May 21, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. The head of the parade route steps off on Dixwell Avenue nearest the intersection of Bassett Street; and proceeds south on Dixwell Avenue to Lake Place where all marching units are dispersed.

The anticipated 70 marching units along the 1.3 mile parade route are represented by a wide range of multicultural heritages and traditions. We are also thrilled to publicize our 1st Annual Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Black Tie Gala and Fundraiser Dinner. The festivities will take place on March 23, 2017 Cascade 480 Sherman Ave., Hamden, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Ticket are $65.00.

Our first year’s recipients are members of the Greater New Haven community who share in our endeavor to embrace our year-round grassroots effort to restore the historical context for which the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade represents: neighborhood beautification through community activism. More importantly, we are delighted to highlight their contributions to our African-American heritage in a forum that affords us the opportunity to give the recipients the recognition they so greatly deserve.

The honorees are as follows:

• Honorable Mayor Toni N. Harp – City of New Haven

• Justice Lubbie Harper, Jr. – Connecticut Appellate Court (Connecticut Supreme Court Justice 2011-2012)

• Honda Smith – Public Space Inspector, City of New Haven Department of Public Works

• James Wright – Pop Warner Football Coach

• Edmund J. Funaro, R.Ph. – Visels Pharmacy

• Coach Renard Sutton & Hillhouse High School Boys’ Basketball Team Champions

• Coach Reggie Lytle & the Hillhouse High School Boys’ Football Team Champions

• Newhallville Neighborhood Corporation – New Haven • Apostle Eugene Brunson, Wayfaring Ministries, Inc. – Hamden

• Petisia M. Adger – Retired Assistant Police Chief, City of New Haven

• Andrea Scott – Executive Administrative Assistant, City of New Haven

• Jason Bartlett – Youth Services Director, City of New Haven

• Iman Uqdah Hameen – ECFFPC Co-Chair Parade Committee (2015-2016)

Parade Sponsorships and Ad Opportunities exist for the ECFFPC’s Program Book to be distributed at the Gala and at all subsequent ECFFPC’s fundraisers. Gala ticket purchases are also immediately available at Dexter’s Barber Shop, 716 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven. Contact ecffparade@gmail.com for any further information.