by Allan Appel | May 12, 2017 7:57 am

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall, Transportation, Downtown, True Vote

Say you want to attend a meeting at City Hall on the budget. Say you’re hesitant because parking’s always a hassle.

Good news: To make your attendance more likely, the city will set aside a number of meter locations for you to park nearby on Church and on Orange. Parking there won’t cost you a dime during prime time meeting hours, 6 to 9 p.m., on Monday through Thursday.

But is there any guarantee, as you drive up around 5:45, that the limited number of free spots won’t already have been taken — perhaps by one of the hundreds of restaurant workers who work near City Hall and the Green?

That question was engaged again at Tuesday night’s regular Traffic Commission meeting.

A month earlier, Dixwell Alder Jeanette Morrison, supported by six of her colleagues, had requested about 90 meter spots near City Hall be reconfigured so they are free during evening hours Monday through Thursday.

The theory is that making parking easier will promote democracy through increased public participation in city meetings, along with more use of the Ives Main Branch Library. (Click here for a previous story on the subject.)

City Transportation, Traffic and Parking Director Doug Hausladen had not by this Tuesday night completed his work on the effects of such a plan, including loss of city revenue, and exploring alternate options, such as vouchers and the availability of spots at nearby New Haven Parking Authority lots, to achieve Morrison’s aims.

Morrison questioned the need for a study, especially on fiscal impact.

“This is not a scientific study. I don’t know what Doug is looking for in a study. I did my own study; the city will lose about $35,000,” she said, from the provision of about 90 meters made free for three hours four weekday nights.

Hausladen said he needs to make his study in part because he’s been charged to do so. Moreover, another chief concern is that “as soon as we make these free, every restaurant employee will park at 4:45,” he said.

Hausladen suggested alternatives to promote easier attendance at meetings and more library use, including validation of vouchers.

Commissioner Stephen Garcia was uncertain if Hausladen’s predictions would come to pass.

There are one thousand spots on the street downtown, and 750 downtown restaurant employees, Hausladen responded. “The minute we make them free, they’ll be taken by employees or those who live in the Ely,” among others. “I want to present more coherent thoughts to the alders.”

No action was scheduled on Morrison’s plan because Hausladen had not completed his study. But there was energy among the commissioners to take some action.

Hausladen promised to have his research results within two weeks and by next meeting also to speak with Morrison about proposing at next month’s meeting a pilot program to test who will use the spots.

“I know New Haveners,” Morrison said. “People won’t use those spots.”.

“If it’s amenable, what if I meet with Alder Morrison and we come up with a pilot and we test something?” Hausladen offered.

Morrison was agreeable but suggested that the pilot not be organized for the summer, when most public meetings are not taking place.