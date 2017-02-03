Grand List Grows 8.4%

by Staff | Feb 3, 2017 12:35 pm

Posted to: City Budget

New Haven’s building boom catapulted the city’s grand list — its total amount of assessed taxable property — to $6,915,801,814 this past year.

After removing $326,046,053 in exempt properties, that left New Haven with $6,589,755,761 in net taxable property in the newly certified 2016 Grand List.

That represents an 8.42 percent jump over the next taxable total of $6,078,126,767 in the 2015 Grand List.

The city’s acting assessor, Alex Pullen, certified the new grand list this week, as required by law.

Up for a data dive? Click here to read an executive summary breaking down the numbers.

The list resulted from a recently completed revaluation of all property citywide.

Total assessed net taxable real property grew from $5,062,089,349 to $5,534,133,256, a 9.33 percent leap. Net taxable personal property grew 3.36 percent, motor vehicles 4.82 percent. The assessed value of tax-exempt real property grew 21.08 percent to $37,326,843.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals added $19.2 million to the assessment rolls with its new 100 College St. building.

The biggest individual increases in real estate property were at 1 Long Wharf Dr., where the assessment rose $22.2 million to $36.7 millipn; 1040 State St., which rose $16.9 million to $21 million; 155 Temple Street, which rose $11.2 million to $20.5 million. PSEG Power saw its assessment plummet $14.6 million, and Fusco Harbour Associates $7.9 million at its 555 Long Wharf Dr. building.

The top taxpayer in town is United Illuminating, at $287,376,014 in assessed taxable property, according to the new numbers, following by Winstanley at $160,444,680, Fusco at $122,613,210, and Yale at $116,501,510.

Over the past five years, the grand list rose about 11 percent, when the city completed the last reassessment, according to Pullen. Commercial properties rose about 16 percent in value, residential properties about 7 percent.