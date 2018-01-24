Sections

Harp Endorses Treasurer Candidate

Campaign 2018

FACEBOOKMayor Toni Harp made her first endorsement of the campaign season, throwing her support behind a candidate for state treasurer.

Harp announced in a Wednesday morning email blast that she is supporting attorney and former Hartford City Council President Shawn Wooden to succeed Denise Nappier.

Democrat Nappier announced at the beginning of the year that she will not seek reelection. Wooden is seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed her. Nappier served in the job 20 years; since the 1960s, Democrats have nominated African-Americans for the treasurer job.

Following is the full text of Harp’s endorsement:

Today I’m announcing my support for Shawn Wooden for State Treasurer of Connecticut. I’ve known Shawn for many years and can unequivocally say he has a deep commitment to public service and a proven record of accomplishment.

Throughout his career Shawn has always shown honesty and integrity. It’s evident both during his tenure on the Citizens Ethics Advisory Board, which oversees the State’s Ethics Office, and in his former role as President of the Hartford City Council.

Shawn is a nationally recognized public pension plan investment lawyer with an extensive record of fighting on the side of working families. His passion for fairness was on display while he worked at the AFL-CIO’s Office of Investment, throughout his 20 years as a lawyer, and as a public servant. I believe Shawn is the most qualified candidate to seek the office of Treasurer and that he’ll serve the state with distinction.

New Haven, like the rest of Connecticut, has a great deal at stake in this year’s election. That’s why we need to support candidates with real experience and a proven history of helping working people. There’s no doubt in my mind Shawn meets this standard - that’s why he’s my endorsed candidate for State Treasurer.

I’ll be supporting Shawn in any way I can and I hope you’ll join me. Please click on his website to learn more about Shawn and make a contribution today.

Thank you very much.

Toni

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on January 24, 2018  3:43pm

Hartford is a failed city on the verge of bankruptcy, in debt up to its eyeballs, maxed out property taxes, mountains of unpaid pension contributions and a city with infrastructure that is falling apart all around. And yet, Mayor Harp thinks this cat is the right person to oversee the state’s investments; it’s own mountains of debts and underfunded pensions. Wooden’s real qualification, like so many that Harp loves, is the color of his skin. Anybody who oversaw the debacle that is Hartford should not be in charge of anything more important than the dog pound. There are more than $40 million reasons to say no to this guy.

posted by: kenneth_krayeske on January 24, 2018  4:02pm

Is Connecticut ready for a state full of Dunkin Donut stadium messes? When city council president in Hartford, Mr. Wooden lead the baseball stadium boondoggle through city council. He should be held personally accountable for the schools we are closing because of this. Everyone should remember exactly how bad the lead up to the stadium was and how it was rammed through council, and expect Mr. Wooden to stumble as badly when he is in charge of $32 billion in pension funds. I trust him as far as I can throw that godawful stadium.

His election to state treasurer would be awful. Anyone but Wooden.

posted by: Ct Taxpayer for Reform on January 24, 2018  4:03pm

A Lawyer and a councilman for Treasurer?  What financial qualifications does he have for that job?
Also, if Harp endorses that is reason enough for me to choose someone else.

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on January 24, 2018  4:03pm

The question is whether Harp is going to embarrass us all by lending support to her buddy Joe Ganim…

posted by: Bruce Rubenstein on January 24, 2018  4:24pm

Mr Wooden is a 3 time campaign loser…a chronic campaigner who has done failed miserably in his failed stint as Council President…...we need fresh blood here and while I do like Mayor Harp, she is way off the mark here backing this loser.