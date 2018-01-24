Harp Endorses Treasurer Candidate

by Staff | Jan 24, 2018 2:03 pm

(5) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics, Campaign 2018

Mayor Toni Harp made her first endorsement of the campaign season, throwing her support behind a candidate for state treasurer.

Harp announced in a Wednesday morning email blast that she is supporting attorney and former Hartford City Council President Shawn Wooden to succeed Denise Nappier.

Democrat Nappier announced at the beginning of the year that she will not seek reelection. Wooden is seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed her. Nappier served in the job 20 years; since the 1960s, Democrats have nominated African-Americans for the treasurer job.

Following is the full text of Harp’s endorsement:

Today I’m announcing my support for Shawn Wooden for State Treasurer of Connecticut. I’ve known Shawn for many years and can unequivocally say he has a deep commitment to public service and a proven record of accomplishment.

Throughout his career Shawn has always shown honesty and integrity. It’s evident both during his tenure on the Citizens Ethics Advisory Board, which oversees the State’s Ethics Office, and in his former role as President of the Hartford City Council.

Shawn is a nationally recognized public pension plan investment lawyer with an extensive record of fighting on the side of working families. His passion for fairness was on display while he worked at the AFL-CIO’s Office of Investment, throughout his 20 years as a lawyer, and as a public servant. I believe Shawn is the most qualified candidate to seek the office of Treasurer and that he’ll serve the state with distinction.

New Haven, like the rest of Connecticut, has a great deal at stake in this year’s election. That’s why we need to support candidates with real experience and a proven history of helping working people. There’s no doubt in my mind Shawn meets this standard - that’s why he’s my endorsed candidate for State Treasurer.

I’ll be supporting Shawn in any way I can and I hope you’ll join me. Please click on his website to learn more about Shawn and make a contribution today.

Thank you very much.

Toni