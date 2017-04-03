Sections

Harp: “Ramifications,” Not Firing, For CAO

Mayor Toni Harp said Monday that Chief Administrative Officer Mike Carter will face unspecified “ramifications” for losing his temper with a union official but she will not heed the union’s call to fire him.

Harp made the comment during her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

Harp was asked about last Thursday ‘s confrontation between Carter and AFSCME Local 3144 Vice-President Harold Brooks at a disciplinary hearing. During a heated discussion, Carter repeatedly told Brooks, “Let’s take this outside.”

Brooks said he interpreted that remark as a threat of violence. Union officials phoned the police and called on Harp to fire Carter, arguing that he is responsible for enforcing a no-violence workplace policy. Carter apologized to Brooks for losing his temper and said he meant by the remark that the two should discuss the matter outside the room.

“He has apologized verbally and is really thinking through how to deal with a situation where you’re being egged on and where you’re being pushed to a certain extent. I don’t think it’ll happen again,” Harp said.

“He’s been a great asset to the City of New Haven. I would not support [dismissal]. But beyond that, I just want people to know that there will be ramifications. Beyond that, I don’t think I’m at liberty to say.”

Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday,” which also touched on the state of the women’s movement, the protest Monday by 100 public-school students, a state bill to convey Union Station and 16 state-owned lots around town to the city, and delays in building a youth drop-in center.

The episode of was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem, Moses & Devlin, P.C.

posted by: southwest on April 3, 2017  7:48pm

So the only statement made was let’s take it outside and Brookswimpy poo felt threaten by Mike Carter after all the Bulling the Union do to people that don’t suck up to them..lgive me a break ..and the Mayor said there will be ramifications..please just maybe she should show a little transgressions and let them no she’s in charge and does wear the title of Mayor for City of New Haven and those trouble makers from the Union would give her some respect..just think they never did it to Destefano when he were Mayor…when you are so call in charge you have got to be really in charge in order to gain respect from your subordinates like cut the BS out I will not tolerate it ....but maybe it’s about the votes and support for the next election..