He Wasn’t Lovin’ It

A man in his late teens who pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot Friday afternoon never got a chance to order a Happy Meal.

Undercover cops followed him into the lot and, with the help of beat officers, arrested him.

The undercover cops, members of the police department’s narcotics task force, had spotted the man, who’s in his late teens, driving on Whalley and recognized him as having an outstanding robbery warrant. Rather than launch a risky car chase, they waited until he pulled into the lot near the intersection of Sherman Avenue, called for back up (which arrived in the form of officers for policing Districts 4 and 10), and made the arrest without incident around 2 p.m., police said.

Police also allegedly found drugs in his car. He and a man with him were arrested on drug charges.