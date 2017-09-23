Help Puerto Rico

by Staff | Sep 23, 2017 6:34 pm

The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has been devastated by fierce hurricanes. And the latest hurricane, Maria, left the entire island without power this week. And Mayor Toni Harp and the House Democrats want to let you know how you can help.

The massive storm blew out windows, turned some streets into roaring rivers and destroyed countless homes and businesses Prior to Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma hit the island with high winds, heavy rains, and flood waters.

About a million residents lost electricity from that storm. People’s lives are at risk and there is a serious need to mobilize and get aid to them as quickly as possible. It’s unclear how long it will take for Puerto Rico to recover from these historic storms.



To help family and friends in Puerto Rico the City of New Haven is collaborating with state Representative Juan Candelaria, the New Haven Latino Council and ARTE Inc. to help out.

Here’s how you can donate:

—Gofundme at www.gofundme.com/new-haven-for-puerto-rico

—ARTE at www.arte-inc.com/donations- sponsors/ add the note NH4PR

Send checks payable to ARTE Inc., 19 Grand Avenue, New Haven, CT 06513. Or bring checks to ARTE Inc. by Sept. 30.

Mayor Toni N. Harp released a statement Monday, speaking for thousands of city residents and expressing concern about the life-threatening devastation of Puerto Rico, subjected to the lash of Hurricane Maria so close on the heels of Hurricane Irma.



“The close ties between New Haven and Puerto Rico are manifest over many generations in hundreds and hundreds of local families with loved ones living in each place: we maintain every hope those on that island remain safe until the crisis subsides,” Harp said in the statement. “What’s more, New Haven Public Schools just completed a recruitment drive in Puerto Rico, so we know new teachers and administrators districtwide are concerned about and distracted by the effects of this storm – our prayerful thoughts are with them as well.”



Harp said city residents who want to help friends, family, and other residents in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico can also text ‘Unity’ to 414-44 to help.