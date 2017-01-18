Hillhouse Football Honored

by Markeshia Ricks | Jan 18, 2017 12:25 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall, Schools

The 2016 Hillhouse football team received the thanks of a grateful city for bringing home a state championship this past season.

The men of the Hillhouse Academics football team are the reigning 2016 Class M State champions after crushing St. Joseph High School in a 42 to 21 win on Dec. 10.

Tuesday night the Board of Alders honored the team and its coaches with official citations from the city.

“We are proud of you for such an amazing accomplishment,” read the citation. “The Academics proved they had the talent, fortitude, and resilience to rise to the challenge and accomplish their ultimate goal—a State Championship!! Teamwork, perseverance and friendship all contributed to this title.

“The New Haven community and the entire region take great pride in what these young men were able to achieve,” the citation goes on. “You have the heart of a champion, and we commend you on your stellar performance this season.”

Board President Tyisha Walker, a Hillhouse graduate, congratulated the team. “It took a lot to be part of this team,” she said. “You’re all strong because you stand together. I get so excited when I see young people standing up here for doing something great.

“When I was at Hillhouse, every time we made the paper it wasn’t for something positive,” she added. “So I’m really excited to be here tonight for this positive event.”

Board Majority Leader Alphonse Paollillo Jr. said he had a chance to watch a couple of Hillhouse football games. He admitted that the team broke his heart on Thanksgiving Day when Hillhouse beat crosstown rivals Wilbur Cross.

“It’s impressive when team comes together,” he said. “You give us hope and you give us inspiration.”

Board President Pro Tem Jeanette Morrison said she was a student at Hillhouse in 1986 when the football team had an undefeated season. The 2016 team lost only one game.

“That really tells me that the spirit of Hillhouse continues,” she said.

Coach Reggie Lytle said it was a trying season for the Academic.

“But these guys came in with an attitude of winning a state championship and they succeeded,” he said. And the Academics weren’t champions just on the gridiron; they lived up to their name in the classroom.

“This is their transcript,” Lytle said, while holding up a manila folder he carries with him. “[Their GPAs] go from 4.1 to 2.8. So any time people say these kids are not getting it done in school, I have the proof right here.”