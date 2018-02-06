Study: Towns Hurt By Keeping Out Affordable Housing

by Staff | Feb 6, 2018 3:50 pm

Many Connecticut communities continue to keep out lower-income and middle-income renters and homeowners — and they’re paying the price.

So concludes the not-for-profit called Partnership for Strong Communities.

The advocacy and policy group Tuesday released “housing data profiles” for all municipalities in Connecticut. It found that communities that continue to limit the construction of multi-family and affordable housing are failing to grow their grand lists — and driving up the cost of housing for everyone.

The study found that 38 percent of all Connecticut households, and 50 percent of renters, spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

That stretches families’ finances and leaves them with less money to support local merchants, the Partnership noted in a press release.

“That’s bad for them and bad for the state,” Partnership Executive Director Alice Woodsby is quoted as saying in a press release.

Meanwhile, real property grand lists dropped in 150 out of the state’s 169 municipalities between 2008 and 2016. Only 31 Connecticut communities have at least 10 percent “affordable” housing; single-family homes dominate 118 towns. That limits housing options for poorer and middle-class families

Woodsby stated that this all adds up to an argument for communities to allow for more affordable housing options.