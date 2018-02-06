Sections

Study: Towns Hurt By Keeping Out Affordable Housing

(2) Comments

Posted to: Housing

Many Connecticut communities continue to keep out lower-income and middle-income renters and homeowners — and they’re paying the price.

So concludes the not-for-profit called Partnership for Strong Communities.

The advocacy and policy group Tuesday released “housing data profiles” for all municipalities in Connecticut. It found that communities that continue to limit the construction of multi-family and affordable housing are failing to grow their grand lists — and driving up the cost of housing for everyone.

The study found that 38 percent of all Connecticut households, and 50 percent of renters, spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
That stretches families’ finances and leaves them with less money to support local merchants, the Partnership noted in a press release.

“That’s bad for them and bad for the state,” Partnership Executive Director Alice Woodsby is quoted as saying in a press release.

Meanwhile, real property grand lists dropped in 150 out of the state’s 169 municipalities between 2008 and 2016. Only 31 Connecticut communities have at least 10 percent “affordable” housing; single-family homes dominate 118 towns. That limits housing options for poorer and middle-class families

Woodsby stated that this all adds up to an argument for communities to allow for more affordable housing options.

Comments

posted by: wendy1 on February 6, 2018  4:04pm

Expect upheaval, violence, crime.
The key to survival is housing.  Deny this and face the consequences.  CT is the Mississippi of New England.  You redline, segregate, exclude the poor at your peril.  This is The Fire Next Time.
Read Cornel West and James Baldwin.

posted by: 1644 on February 6, 2018  5:29pm

There’s lots of housing out there, but pro-tenant groups have promoted policies and laws that discourage owners from renting.  Just look at the mess with the lead paint and the “rambunctious”, autistic kids on Whalley.  The same building has a family with less “rambunctious” children and no lead issues.  Nonetheless, the city wants to jail the landlord, and Legal Aid says every single apartment should be made safe for “rambunctious”, autistic, developmentally delayed kids.  Moreover, even a simple eviction for non-payment of rent can take months in CT.    What owner wants to go through this hell?  It’s better just to hold inventory off the market.  The result of pro-tenant policies is less demand, and higher prices for all as the costs of evicting bad tenants are borne by good tenants.