Homeless Shelter Seeks New Home

The neighboring strip club has no objection, but a flood plain may stand in the way of one of New Haven’s homeless shelters moving into a new home.

After two years of searching, operators of the shelter — Emergency Shelter Management Services (ESMS) — have located a new location after learning they need to leave their current location at 645 Grand Ave.The only hurdles left are building regulations, concerned city officials, the skepticism of a few reluctant neighbors, and the costs that come with being adjacent to the flood plain.

Tuesday night the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) will consider the Grand Avenue homeless shelter’s proposal to move into a new home at 293-295 East St.

ESMS representatives argue that the currently abandoned building at that address in an industrial strip along the Mill River would make for an appropriate new home for a religious not-for-profit dedicated to housing, feeding, and empowering New Haven’s male homeless population. The Grand Avenue shelter currently houses between 50 and 75 homeless men each night, depending on the season.

The group has already submitted to the BZA a variance appeal, coastal site plan, and stormwater management plan. However, according to Deputy Director of Zoning Tom Talbot’s assessment of the proposal and of the new site, the group still needs to put together one more site plan with ground and finished floor elevations because of the new location’s proximity to a 100-year flood zone as defined by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) maps.

Representatives from the shelter are concerned that this flood plan, if required by law, would set them back an additional $4,000 to create.

If ESMS board member Curtis McBride had his way, the Grand Avenue homeless shelter would stay just where it is. But the Housing Authority of New Haven (HANH) is in the process of expanding the Farnam Courts development a block away. At first the thought was that the new Farnam Courts development would include the shelter, but that deal fell through, and ESMS decided to sell the property and move elsewhere.

The proposed new location on East Street is a quarter mile away from the current one. The 6,000 square-foot abandoned building stands in a relatively empty industrial stretch in the shadow of the former English Power Plant. ESMS board members said the site works for a shelter because it is isolated from a residential neighborhood, it is available, and it is close to Grand Avenue and Chapel Street bus lines.

“No matter what neighborhood that we move into, there will be some objections that will be lodged,” said board member David Generoso. “No one thinks that a homeless shelter is ideal in their neighborhood. But this spot on East Street would seem to be the location where we would incur the least number of objections.”

According to McBride, the shelter has received letters of approval and encouragement from the nearby supermarket Ferraro’s as well as from the police officers who patrol their neighborhood. The owner of the East Street adult dance club Catwalk has also said that she has no problem with the shelter moving in next door.

“Flood insurance and building regulations are issues we can take care of,” Generso said. “But if there’s an issue with one of the neighbors, and that neighbor may have some political clout, then that becomes an issue. If someone has the alderman’s ear, and then the alderman voices his disapproval for what we’re doing, that’s something that’s difficult to get around.”

The opportunity to establish good relations with the new neighbors is all contingent on getting approval from the BZA to move in the first place. Which means making sure the building is up to code, answering questions around minimum square footage per occupant and residential suitability in an area with high truck traffic, as well as coming up with an adequate solution for the issue of being in, or near, the flood plain.

According to Talbot’s staff report on the proposal, “a flood elevation Certificate, coastal permit and flood insurance may be required to ensure the safety of both occupants and property.” But a site plan with ground and floor elevations must be done up first in order to properly determine which of those requirements will apply for the new homeless shelter.

“It’s hard enough to move your personal home from one location to another,” McBride said as he and his board girded themselves for the upcoming BZA meeting, eager to get to the next stage of the move. “Now imagine how hard it is to move an entire shelter?”