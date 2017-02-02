Dean’s Dem Rx: Boomers, Step Aside

The Democratic Party’s hope for revival in the Age of Trump depends on aging baby boomers giving up their power so millennials can take over.
Make that “first globalists.” Not “millennials.”
Howard Dean, a doctor and a politician by trade, offered that prescription Wednesday night during two gatherings with Yale student Democrats.
“I don’t think the struggle is a left versus right struggle anymore. It’s a young versus old struggle,” he told 10 undergraduate members of the Yale College Democrats who won a lottery to pick his strategic brain in a private session before he spoke publicly before three dozen students in WIlliam Harkness Hall.
Dean, who’s 68, recently followed his own advice. He entered, then dropped out of, the race for Democratic National Committee chairman, the post he previously held. “After I thought about it,” he said in an interview, “I thought to myself, ‘If you want these young people to believe in the party again, then you’ve got to have somebody their age, not my age.’”
He urged Yale students to run for alder or state representative or other public offices, especially in red or purple states. Democrats need to run for office everywhere, not just where they have a majority of voters, he argued.
Dean, a former Vermont governor, pursued a similar strategy when he presided over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) from 2005 to 2009. He called it the “50-state strategy.” He groomed candidates and supported them with party dollars in all 50 states. That strategy laid the groundwork for Democrat Barack Obama to win the 2008 presidential election with majorities in states that often vote Republican.
In 2004, Dean was the first major presidential candidate to use the internet to excite the “netroots,” web-savvy idealistic young people otherwise disconnected from political institutions. Though he didn’t win the party’s nomination, his strategy endured, and was mastered by the Obama campaign.
So Dean had bonafides on which to preach Wednesday night.
“It’s time that our generation went to the sidelines and coached younger people to get into the institutions,” he argued. “Young people don’t care about institutions. They don’t like them.
“Now they’ve realized because of the election of Trump they have to to get involved in institutional politics. We should learn from them as well as they learn from us. There are too many of us who are in our sixties and seventies. If you want a party that works, your leadership has to look like the people they need.”
During a question and answer period, one student plugged the DNC chair bid of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s 34. Dean didn’t say he’s necessarily backing Buttigieg. (Before the talk he did say Buttigieg is one of his two final choices.) But Dean used the student’s support as an example of how young people can harness their potential power: He suggested they bombard DNC members with emails promoting Buttigieg’s candidacy.
Dean noted that the millennials — or as he dubbed them, “first globalists,” 20-somethings who embrace diversity, tolerance, women’s rights, global interaction, economic justice, evidence-based decision-making — have supported the past three Democratic presidential candidates in bigger numbers than any other age group. But because the generation tends to avoid established institutions, he said, its members have hesitated to join the Democratic Party itself and assume leadership.
The two major-party presidential candidates in the 2016 campaign were 69 and 70 years old; the favorite of Democratic millennials was in his mid-70s. In Connecticut, several leading Democrats in their 60s are considering gubernatorial runs.
If the Democratic Party hopes to thrive and survive, the 20 and 30 somethings need to start filling those and other top spots, Dean argued (without, when specifically asked, taking a stand on the Connecticut governor’s race).
He spent much of the evening telling students about their generation, then urging them to step up.
“Your generation is much less ideological,” Dean informed them. “Your generation is more respectful than we were. You care about the facts…. You care about metrics…. You don’t like institutions….. You are very committed social activists…. You are incredibly polite with others.”
Which is great — but it’s also important to “have to be willing to challenge others. You don’t have to be mean,” Dean told the lottery-winning small group of students in the initial roundtable discussion. He urged them to make a point of discussing “white privilege” and other difficult topics with people who disagree with them.
In response to a student question, he agreed Connecticut should join the emerging compact of states pledging their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote in presidential elections. He called the electoral college outdated. He endorsed “ranked choice voting” — which communities in Maine and his home state of Vermont have adopted — as a way to make campaigns more civil and convince people that their vote makes a difference. (Read more about that here.)
Dean also argued against confirming Trump’s nominee for the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat, Neil Gorsuch. Click on the above video for a conversation about that.
Comments
posted by: SparkJames on February 2, 2017 12:02am
I’ve been a genuine democrat all my life. I loved Dean in 2004. Dean was robbed that year… and it looks like he wanted to do a sick version of paying it forward. Did anyone ask what else Howard does to fill his time these days? Did any of the contest winners put Howard in touch with their dad? I let my iPhone read this article to me, and it sounded like Donald Trump’s Black History Month remarks. That’s how far the democrats have strayed from lefty millennials.
Dean has always failed to acknowledge that his shrewd political acumen was a driving force in the undermining of Bernie Sanders (a man older than he but a pop star among millennials).
Dean should be humble and smart enough to know that Bernie galvanized millennials for his party and had the incredible energy of the people. Gaining energy like a rolling snowball. Positive energy of diverse peoples. Were you at the New Haven Bernie Rally? It was like Ray Charles 2001.
Howard Dean could have convinced the 700 superdelegates to accept that Bernie had the momentum and the miracle ingredients to beat the most monstrous candidate In recent memory.
Dean could have acknowledged that, whether justified or not,Hillary and Bill were spoiled and corrupted. Hillary may have been the right person, but her candidacy came at the wrong time (again).
Dean and the democratic establishment were MORE AFRAID OF BERNIE THAN TRUMP.
That should really tell you something about the national democrat party.
So, millennials should indeed take Howard Dean’s advice… and when they’re Howard’s age, working as a corporate lobbyist for pharmaceutical firms, they should remember to withhold their urges to sabatoge an honest and progressive candidate from Vermont.
Bernie would have won.
Thanks to Howard Dean and the corrupt DNC, we have President Trump.
posted by: Patricia Kane on February 2, 2017 7:49am
Dean is the one who is out of touch. He early on signed up as a Hillary supporter and we all know how that worked out. His brother Jim Dean, who lives in CT, worked with the progressives in the Democratic Party to support Bernie Sanders. Very early on it was apparent that Sanders and Trump resonated with those who felt left behind. But as Bernie said all along, the system is rigged and the Dems worked from within to fix the outcome. Dean is typical of the Dems who still don’t get it. It was about the “haves” versus the “have nots”. He’s a “have”.
posted by: Anderson Scooper on February 2, 2017 11:37am
@ Howard—
You look very, very old.
Why don’t you hang it up, go back to Vermont, and find the soul you’ve lost along the way?
Oh, what’s that? You like the D.C. cocktail circuit too much? Don’t want to give up peddling your influence for the Dentons’ lobbying firm?
Fwiw, I donated 28 times to your Presidential campaign, went to Iowa and New Hampshire trying to get you elected. But now I hardly recognize you. The last time I saw you was in New Hampshire, were you seemed to relish your role as Hillary’s lap/attack dog.
What happened to speaking truth to power? Now you are just an outdated cliche.
posted by: vpaul on February 2, 2017 3:35pm
Howard promised us that ObamaCare would have a single-payer option, which was as big a lie as the rest of President O’s promises. He was never rewarded by the Obama Administration, which tells a lot about his current savvy.
We desperately need young people to get involved on the REPUBLICAN side and straighten out that national mess. Goldwater is dead and gone, and was behind the times even when he was in his prime.
posted by: vpaul on February 2, 2017 3:44pm
Yes, Spark - Dean was robbed thanks to the same media conspiracy that tried to sandbag Trump. By yelling, Dean was labeled “in-Presidential,” yet they gave Cheney a pass when as President of the Senate he swore at Vermont Democratic Senator Leahy (“F—- you!”).
The national journalists are not investigative reporters but stenographers and propagandists serving their corporate masters (as Ralph Nader used to say). Thank heavens we have a Paul Bass to tell it like it is.
posted by: wendy1 on February 2, 2017 4:22pm
I agree with the above comments and personally believe most Boomers are bad news and should be purged from DC starting with Dean. SP, you are right, the dems are as bad as the pubs. And right now old f*****s have all the $$ and all the land. The young have nothing.
posted by: SparkJames on February 2, 2017 4:34pm
Vpaul, I think my second-glass-of-wine Bernie rant speaks for itself. Contorting it into some sort of sympathy for Trump, or warmongering Republicans, is nonsense. We were pro peace during Bush 2, Pro-peace during Obama (not Pantsuit Nation of course, but real progressives held Obama to a high standard to which he fell short), and we are still pro-peace today. And we’re going to need it.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 2, 2017 5:23pm
What young people need to learn is that the The donkey and the elephant symbols of the two dominant political parties are tied at the hip We need to untie the donkey and the elephant and put them on a raft and send both out to sea.Both parties are the same and are no good.The Republicans do the bank job.The Democratics drive the getaway car.The Republicans are riding you right now from behind.The Democratics are waiting for a reach around.
Stop drinking the Bernie Kool-Aid.He was a sheep dog for the Democratics.
Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders: Sheepdogging for Hillary and the Democrats in 2016
Vermont senator and ostensible socialist Bernie Sanders is playing the sheepdog candidate for Hillary Clinton this year. Bernie’s job is to warm up the crowd for Hillary, herding activist energies and the disaffected left back into the Democratic fold one more time. Bernie aims to tie up activist energies and resources till the summer of 2016 when the only remaining choice will be the usual lesser of two evils.