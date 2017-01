by Allan Appel | Jan 18, 2017 7:51 am

In 1905, an op-ed writer in the Saturday Chronicle assured us that the winter blues or a “groutch” could be assuaged by going skating. Welcome to This Day In Skating As Therapy History as your host Allan Appel and regular co-pilot, Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum, take you back.

