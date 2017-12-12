by Staff | Dec 12, 2017 3:55 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Notices, Other

INVITATION TO BID – Information Technology consulting services for Lulac Head Start Inc. New Haven, CT



To obtain bid proposal, including specifications, go to www.lulacheadstart.org, “contact us”, fill in the required fields and in the subject line state: “I.T. Consulting Services Bid Proposal”. In the body of the message indicate, company name, address, and direct phone number. Bid requests must be submitted by 12/15/17.

LULAC Head Start Inc. reserves the right to reject any and all bid proposals and/or waive any informalities in bidding if it is in the best interest of the program. LULAC Head Start Inc. reserves the right to award a contract as it deems appropriate.