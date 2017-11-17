Student Rep: School Board Should Reconsider

by Jacob Spell | Nov 17, 2017 12:11 pm

(9) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Opinion, Schools, True Vote

(Opinion) Jacob Spell, a senior at Creed High School and one of the Board of Education’s two non-voting student representatives, submitted the following opinion article about student opinion of the superintendent search: The New Haven Board of Education has a tough decision to make, as the final candidates for the superintendent position all have unique qualities and experiences. However, in the face of a tough decision, it is crucial that we make the right one for our students. Dr. Carol Birks is one of these finalists, and I have tremendous respect for her as an educator. While the majority of the board has unofficially backed her as our next superintendent, I do not believe that Dr. Birks is the best fit for our school system. By listening to the students and playing a role in the interview process, I strongly recommend that the board reconsiders its position. Makayla Dawkins and I have participated in the interviewing process, and we both can attest to the late nights that we have spent in our commitment to providing student feedback on each candidate. Interviewing candidates close to midnight can be tough on a school night, but that is the sacrifice that we were willing to make to help represent student voice; however, it is a travesty that our voices aren’t truly being heard despite the sacrifices that we make. We cannot vote on the matter, and the unofficial vote casted by the board did not reflect the candidate that we would have supported. If I had the power to vote, my first choice as superintendent would be Dr. Pamela Brown. Out of her many strengths, one that I particularly marvel at is her background in bilingual education and her ability to effectively communicate in Spanish. I consider this a vital skill to have when serving our New Haven community. Also, Dr. Brown’s clear composure and outside perspective is the breath of fresh air that New Haven needs. Her experience as a successful educator in a variety of settings can help her bring a multitude of best practices that will coalesce with the great things that we already have going on in New Haven. Though Dr. Brown is my preferred choice, I would also be in support of Mr. Gary Highsmith. I have seen firsthand how Mr. Highsmith’s passion for education has captivated a room full of students, as I watched him skillfully tack questions at the last citywide student cabinet meeting. While I think a fresh perspective could be helpful for the school system, Mr. Highsmith’s local perspective offers its fair share of benefits as well; furthermore, Mr. Highsmith has also presented innovative ideas that can be implemented to increase parent and student engagement. I hope that when choosing the next superintendent, the board considers what is best for students. We have great candidates to choose from, and it would be a disservice to make a decision that is rooted in anything else besides improving our education. Political agendas and favors should not play a role in such a pivotal decision, and anyone who succumbs to such temptations should take a long look in the mirror.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: ACaraballo on November 17, 2017 12:30pm Thank you so much Jacob and students for your feedback, although it is now a year that my term was up on the BOE, I remember vividly the difficult process to make the important changes needed at that time. I agree with you and many others that our district needs a Superintendent that is prepared to move our district forward, I believe Dr. Brown or Mr. Highsmith can accomplish that important work.

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on November 17, 2017 1:03pm If JACOB SPELL wrote this opinion piece why does CHRISTOPHER PEAK have the by-line?

[Paul: Because I screwed up in the posting! Thanks. Will fix. Best, P]

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on November 17, 2017 1:06pm How did this High School Senior get the choice, and the order, so right, while a majority of adults in the room got it so wrong. The Rev. Mr. Samuel T. Ross-Lee

posted by: GroveStreet on November 17, 2017 2:26pm It must be said that throughly her cronyism, the mayor has set this woman up to fail. Obviously, the city sees her as a distant third choice and if Birks herself was wise, she would recognize that coming here would turn out badly for her. She has been able to rally the community though—https://www.change.org/p/birks-notmysuperintendent

posted by: FairHavenRes on November 17, 2017 2:26pm Please sign the petition circulated this morning by Sarah Miller: https://www.change.org/p/birks-notmysuperintendent

posted by: kenny joyner on November 17, 2017 2:52pm Jacob,

I too I have participated in the complete focus/ interview process, and have spent late nights in my community providing community evaluation and feedback on the boards dismal performance and the process they, the board used to confuse the public while violating their contract with HYA Executive search Inc. if only to fulfill a popular demand to include candidate(s) who were previously rejected by HYA in their initial screening process. In the final analysis HYA was proven correct in that the final two candidates were originally chosen to be selected by the Board. The shenanigans by the BOE cost the taxpayers of New Haven double the original cost of the contract, and extended the selection time by a five month addition to the time frame first laid out by HYA. But who’s counting, the BOE does not release line item budget figures and no one board member has asked to date. I agree with You Jacob and for many of the same reasons you stated above favoring Dr. Brown. While I do agree that Dr Birks is a well qualified candidate, the separation between the three is best demonstrated within each candidate’s response to the main central theme expressed by all focus groups to HYA, expressing the consistent theme surrounding desired candidates, 1. Challenges/ concerns/ issues, 2. Desired characteristics,

3. Strengths, 4. A system thinker and proactive manager/consensus builder. While each candidate is relatively equal in background and experience, I relied upon each candidate’s response to the open ended question and their answer within their application entitled “Open Ended Question”. It was here, within their answers, that the greatest separation of education application matching the characteristics of all focuses groups shown brightest. Dr. Brown with her cool well thought out plan and her calm demeanor rained supreme.

Unfortunately, it was never intended that students should have a vote, that’s the politics of this deciding factor.

posted by: Owlette on November 17, 2017 2:55pm Wow is all I can say! Great Job JACOB SPELL thank you for sharing you opinion!

posted by: NeoHavener on November 17, 2017 2:58pm Thank you, Jacob, for offering your opinion as someone with perhaps the greatest stake in the process! I don’t think it is very surprising at all that our student reps on the Board of Education could see so clearly what several the adults fail to see. Those adults supporting Dr. Birks have, after all, had their eyesight blinded by the light gleaming off the “school choice” corporate charter movement’s gold. Those adults crave someone *else* finding a solution to the problems that New Haven Public Schools face, and have proven themselves eager to outsource democracy to a well-funded national movement of philanthropists eager to shape education in the same way they have stood as corporate titans of industry. The Board of Ed members backing Dr. Birks have shown that if there is one group of people they don’t trust to make decisions about public education, it is the New Haven public. I’m encouraged by Jacob’s feeling that the final decision remains to be made. The cynicism that creeps in with age and disappointment had me feeling like the decision had already been made, bought off through the techno-racist fantasies of the charter movement’s Silicon Valley-engineered classrooms. Again, youth gives hope for a better future. Email the BoE members & your alder (email addresses available on the city website). Insist on Mr. Highsmith or Dr. Brown. Do not let our city be let down once again by the seduction of the anti-public education movement the way we were with Garth Harries.