James St. Wants What Clinton Ave. Got: Traffic Calming

by Allan Appel | Feb 6, 2018 3:51 pm

Longtime James Street resident Rose Vega Bradley called it “an explosion.”

What it was: A drunk driver losing control, leaping the curb, and crashing on a street where residents are becoming increasingly alarmed about speeding.

Bradley expressed her fears at the regular meeting of the Fair Haven Management Team this past Thursday evening at the Blatchley Avenue police substation.

A 15-year resident of James Street, she recounted dangerous speeding all along James between Grand and Humphrey/Lombard. It’s a long stretch on a narrow thoroughfare that has no lights and few if any signs to stop or slow.

With a note of exasperation in her voice, she called for stop signs, speed bumps, a light, something to reduce the speeders.

Police District Manager Lt. David Zannelli acknowledged the problem, calling speeding a “universal” concern in all districts. He said said he would deploy officers there and make more motor vehicle arrests.

In an email after the meeting, he clarified that the incident, which occurred at 1:33 on Jan. 25, on James just east of Grand, involved a pickup truck, a tree, and alcohol, but no explosion.

From the formal report:

The Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck had struck a tree with such a violent impact, it split the vehicle in two. The driver, thirty-two year old Mokili Mwilelo, of Poplar Street in New Haven, died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by NHPD Traffic Division Officers who specialize in such fatalities. Death Investigators from the State of CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, took the deceased for autopsy.The results of the investigation will not be available for some time.

There was no explosion with fire and/or gas. The community members were most likely referring to the very loud crash noise the vehicle made when it crashed into the tree. The damage was very significant. Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor along with speeding, but we will not know definitively until the toxicology report comes back from the medical examiner’s office.

Other residents at the meeting echoed Bradley’s concerns. One father said he is afraid to let his two daughters play in their yard near the street for fear of a car crashing through.

James Street’s current dilemma was juxtaposed to Clinton Avenue’s recent traffic-calming success.

Veteran Fair Haven activist Mary Ann Moran said noted that Clinton Avenue neighbors faced the same problems for years, until recent. Recently completed bump-outs, which narrow the road at intersections; a median with some modest plantings; speed tables flashing traffic beacons at new crosswalks; along with bright new signs have transformed Clinton between Pine and Middletown Avenue.

Previously, it had been a race track, according to Moran. No more.

“It took us ten years”—and it cost a lot of money—to get the city to do bump-outs” and the whole array of traffic-calming elements that have recently debuted on the avenue, Moran said. “You have the same issue,” she counseled Bradley.

Bradley had expressed specific concern about school kids crossing the street. “We used to be afraid for the kids [too]. Now “they hit the button,” activating the flashing beacon, and cross in safety, Moran reported. Result: The kids are not only safe, but “the racing has pretty much stopped on Clinton Avenue.”

Fair Haven Alder Kenneth Reveiz, who attended the meeting, acknowledged that speeding continues to be an issue not only on James Street. He characterized the “biggies” needing the most attention as James, Ferry, and Grand. He suggested temporary relief is overdue, along with a comprehensive plan for traffic-calming in Fair Have.

He said the various Fair Haven alders have already commenced meeting with city officials on the matter and will ensure any study is “rooted in community input.”