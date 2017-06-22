Biomedical Research Center Evacuated

by Staff | Jun 22, 2017 11:19 am

Posted to: Environment, The Hill

Yale evacuated its winding six-floor Anlyan Center at Congress Avenue and Cedar Street Thursday morning as crews worked to a penthouse antifreeze spill that flooded the complex.

The $176 million School of Medicine complex houses biomedical and animal research labs. (Click here for a previous story on some of the research that takes place there.)

Yale sent the following alert at 7:05 a.m.:

A flood affecting the center core of the Anlyan Center (TAC building) began early this morning. Glycol (Antifreeze) leaked from a tank in the penthouse through rooms 640, 540, 440, 340, and 240 in the South Building.

The substance is very slippery and has affected hallways, labs and offices. The flood has been controlled and custodians and contractors are on site cleaning the areas.

Staff, faculty and students that work in this area, please find alternate work locations, as the area will be closed for the day. Animal Care, LL1, LL2, the MRI and first floor are NOT affected, and staff working in those areas are able to work.

Updates will be provided as soon as we have more information Thank you.

Yale sent the following update at 10:10 a.m.:

For employees who work in the South Building of the Anlyan Center (TAC Building) at 300 Cedar Street. ALL floors in the South building are CLOSED until further notice. Please do not attempt to enter the area.

Glycol (antifreeze) is a very slippery substance and you run the risk of injury.

Researchers currently on 1-6 floors should immediately and carefully leave these areas. Please secure research materials and turn off/unplug critical electrical equipment.

Please allow the staff that are cleaning the area to do so. This will allow for a speedier clean-up of the area and return to work.

Human Resource Generalist and Lead Administrators are available to help you find an alternate work location.

Updates wil be provided as soon as we have more information. Thank you.