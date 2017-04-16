How To Help Students In Need LEAP Into Prom Season

by Staff | Apr 16, 2017 8:47 am

LEAP:

New Haven has come through again for LEAP’s annual Prom Drive. Over the last month we have collected dozens of donated dresses and suits for young people who need something to wear for prom.

We know that prom is a wonderful rite of passage for teenagers. We also know that not every teen can afford to pay for a prom dress or suit (or shoes or accessories—we have those too).

Now we need to ask one more favor. If you know a young person who would benefit from a free suit or prom dress, please have them contact us to schedule a confidential “fitting” where they can look at the clothes and pick something that fits and that they like.

Teens can call LEAP and ask to speak with Yakeita or Shyrelle at (203) 773-0770 to set an appointment. Or they can email sspears@leapforkids.org.

Students can contact LEAP now during regular business hours and schedule a time from April 17th to 21st. Thanks New Haven!