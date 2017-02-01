“LEAP Year” Looms

by Staff | Feb 1, 2017 7:28 am

Are you concerned about the country’s direction and want to discuss foreign policy with a former assistant secretary of state? Or would you rather reflect on Einstein with one of the foremost scholars of his life?

Or maybe you really want to talk about food around the world while you have a great meal. Well you are in luck! It’s time for LEAP Year again!

LEAP, the New Haven agency for children and teens, will host its annual fundraiser LEAP Year event on the evening of Feb. 23.

Your evening will start with a reception at Hopkins School and be followed by dinner at one of 31 beautiful homes and scrumptious restaurants in and around New Haven. Each of the dinners is hosted by a local family or business and includes a guest of honor. The guests of honor are world renowned experts and talents who will kick off discussion in their field of expertise. (You can learn more here.)

You pick the dinner you want to attend, the hosts provide a delicious meal, and the guests of honor wow you with their brilliance. Even better, all of the proceeds go to LEAP, which serves over 1000 New Haven children and teens each year. Tickets for a dinner including the reception are $150 and for the reception alone are $50.

Here are just a few of the exciting and thought provoking guests of honor at different dinners this year:

• Both New York Times Magazine’s Emily Bazelon and long time New York Times courts prognosticator Linda Greenhouse will discuss the role of the Supreme Court in these times.

• Pianist Andy Rubenoff will provide before and after dinner music – but you must come prepared to sing along.

• Rais Bhuiyan, founder of the non-profit World Without Hate shares his story as a hate crime victim, who 10 years after his brutal attack in which two other men were killed, led an international campaign in hopes of saving his attacker from death row.

• The New Haven Independent’s own Paul Bass will reflect on how media has changed over his 35 years in the field and what he sees as the future of the news.

Each guest of honor is amazing and the homes and restaurants are stunning. You can review the full list of dinners and buy tickets here.