Looney’s Kidney Transplant Successful

New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney successfully received a new kidney in an operation at Yale-New Haven Hospital, his office reported.

Democrat Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, had been negotiating the rules of power-sharing with Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano while also preparing for the operation. The two parties have an 18-18 split this upcoming session, with Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman on tap to break tie votes.



Following is the statement released Tuesday evening by Looney’s office:

The Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) today announced that the Senator underwent successful kidney transplant surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Senator Looney and his family would like to extend their deepest thanks to his volunteer donor, Judge Brian Fischer for this extraordinarily generous act and the doctors, nurses and team at the Yale New Haven Transplantation Center.

Senator Looney has lived with Ankylosing Spondylitis, since he was a teenager. This form of arthritis affects the neck and spine. A long-term side effect of taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories to treat this condition is kidney problems.

Every year, it is estimated that more than 120,000 Americans are in need of a kidney transplant. People who are interested in learning more about the living donation option contact the Yale-New Haven Transplantation Center at 866-925-3897. A transplant coordinator will share more information about living kidney donations, including details about blood work and evaluations, risk factors, the donor surgical experience and recovery process.