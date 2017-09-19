Corp Counsel Takes Over Casanova Probe

by Paul Bass | Sep 19, 2017 5:02 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Labor, Legal Writes

An internal investigation into an embattled number-two cop has moved to City Hall, as the cop has gone off on medical leave.

Those are the latest developments in the saga of Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova, who in the past year has been both a finalist for the chief’s job and a figure in controversies.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell last month ordered an internal affairs investigation into allegations that Casanova created a hostile work environment and undercut disciplinary orders at the training academy, which he oversees. He temporarily removed Casanova from his training academy duties and placed him on “administrative assignment” back at police headquarters. The accusations stemmed from cops stationed at the academy, who came forward and wrote memos detailing the allegations; people sympathetic to Casanova argued that he was unfairly accused. (Click here for a full story on that.)

More than five weeks later, the investigation remains open.

Mayor Toni Harp said this week that Casanova approached her with a complaint: As an assistant chief, he should not be investigated by someone of a lower rank. The person in charge of internal affairs at the police department is a captain, Anthony Duff. Casanova and his supporters had also previously been at odds with Campbell when, as interim chief (before he was permanently appointed to the position), suspended Casanova for one day for calling an officer a “fucking mope” and then denying the officer the right to have union representation at a meeting about it.

“He made a good point,” Harp said of Casanova’s concerns. “He didn’t think [the process] was fair. I agree.”

So, she said, her corporation counsel’s office has taken over the investigation.

Campbell Tuesday said he agrees it makes sense not to have a captain investigate an assistant chief. Other police departments will also sometimes transfer internal investigations to a corporation counsel’s or chief administrator’s office if the target outranks the investigator.

“Typically the way you would have it done is you would have a superior officer do an investigation of an officer who’s of lesser rank,” Campbell said. Otherwise, it can spark a “weird dynamic” between a supervisor and an officer who reports to him or her.

New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria said he and the mayor had a “quick conversation of how we can make this a more transparent process.” He said he supports the subsequent decision to shift the investigation to corporation counsel.

Meanwhile, Casanova has requested and received a medical leave, according to Campbell. he is not currently working at 1 Union Ave.

Under government rules, officials may not disclose the medical reason. Casanova did not respond to requests for comment for this story.