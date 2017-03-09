Malloy: I Have Planned Parenthood’s Back

by Michelle Liu | Mar 9, 2017 7:52 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health

Over a century after the first International Women’s Day, city and state officials Wednesday evening pledged to keep progress going in light of perceived setbacks at the federal level.

Several events around town marked the day.

At the New Haven Lawn Club, dozens celebrated the 20-year tenure of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England (PPSNE) President & CEO Judy Tabar, who is retiring this spring.

Attendees, some traveling from as far as Hawaii and Texas, mingled in the ballroom. Many wore vibrant shades of red, and stickers remarking on “A Day Without Women.” (The timing of the celebration with International Women’s Day was a happy coincidence, board members said.)

Tabar, who has fundraised and fought for PP over the years after beginning her career as a physician’s assistant, observed the fitting and historic nature of the venue. In 1958, during a luncheon at the New Haven Lawn Club, Estelle Griswold decided to set forth a test case against state law banning contraceptives, in what would become the landmark Griswold v. Connecticut U.S. Supreme Court ruling establishing a right to marital privacy.

“This is the place that Estelle Griswold and her board decided on a plan to open a clinic and get arrested and take that case to the Supreme Court,” Tabar said. “I’m just so, incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this legacy for the past 20 years.”

While many women opted to participate in a day-long strike, Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide stayed open yesterday to serve women, especially “those who need us for health care services that they may not be able to get anywhere else,” said Planned Parenthood President and CEO Cecile Richards (pictured).

At the event, Gov. Dannel Malloy said he is keeping an eye “on what the Republicans are up to in Washington,” referring to a move by the House to block Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood. He alluded to a promise of a potential of $6.35 million in state funding to cover any federal cuts. That’s the amount it costs Planned Parenthood to serve 30,000 Medicaid and Husky patients annually in Connecticut.

“If this organization was to suddenly disappear — it won’t — but if their ability to respond to that many patients was to disappear, we would be put in a situation where quite frankly, we’d be facing higher costs and less care and coverage,” he said. (Last month, Malloy proposed legislation that would “ensure there is no disruption in family planning services provided to Medicaid recipients.”)

As for Tabar herself, she said she hopes to do a little traveling post-retirement. After that, she wants to coach new CEOs.

“You could lecture me on being charming,” Malloy joked.

Historic Links Made

Down the street at City Hall, Mayor Toni Harp co-hosted a public reception with members of New Haven’s chapter of the Links, a national service organization for African-American women.

“While we have made progress, there are still those who would like to turn the clock back,” Harp said. “It’s really important to celebrate women and to help women throughout the world and enjoy the freedoms that we have here.”

That event struck a more inspirational tone. Short speeches were interspersed with musical performances, while Links members handed out commemorative cards thanking attendees for being strong women.

For some special guests — the Girls Leadership Club of St. Martin de Porres Academy — the reception was a chance to hear from some inspiring female leaders, like Harp and Gateway Community College President Dorsey Kendrick.

“Other people don’t get this privilege,” said eighth grader Jiany DeJesus (pictured).

Attendees wrote down the names of women who inspired them on a provided poster: Anne Frank, Maya Angelou, New Haven’s very own Barbara Fair.

Leah Flores, a seventh grader at the academy, finished writing the name of Eileen Collins, the first female space shuttle pilot.

“I don’t want to be an astronaut,” Flores admitted. “I want to be a [registered nurse] because I like helping people.”

The lesson Flores got out of the whole program? “Be yourself,” she said.