Hillhouse High, Wexler Grant and Reggie Mayo schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after a nearby shooting.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on Townsend Street around 12:30 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

“The shooter is at large,” Hartman reported. He asked anyone with information to contact detectives by calling (203) 946-6316 or by texting “NHPD plys your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).