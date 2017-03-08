The Kids Toke — Or Choke?

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 8, 2017 12:10 pm

2017 session

Comments

posted by: new haven can do better on March 7, 2017 4:25pm I live in new haven and have lived here for many years. The prospect of legalizing marijuana sounds great until you begin asking details. So, my questions for the legislators that live in burbs and want to legalize marijuana are as follows: 1. What happens when my neighbors start getting stoned on their front porch in the middle of the summer and their house is only 15 feet away from mine? Do I need to go inside so my young daughter doesn’t need to smell it? 2. Will it be legal to get stoned in public at the park? If it will be illegal, then who is going to hire the army of police we’ll need to enforce the new rules? Right now new haven residents know all too well that it’s very hard to get the police or LCI to address quality of life issues. For example, good luck trying to get a cop to show up for a noise complaint on a Fri or Sat night. 3. I live in a 3 family house. Will my tenants be able to get stoned in the house, and again will I need to smell it? Can I not rent to people who want to get high, or will I get sued?

posted by: OhHum on March 7, 2017 4:37pm Does anybody think that cartel weed will be $350 an oz.? Regardless of the cost of flower in the legal stores the street dealer will be able to charge less. The State growers of medical will never be capable of supplying recreational stores. Where will the supply come from. Can’t ship across state lines the Feds will certainly frown on that. Has the CT gov’t given this careful consideration, or are they rushing into this to make tax bucks? Or worse, are they listening to the snowflakes that want what they want now.

posted by: Noteworthy on March 7, 2017 4:58pm If you legalize - you also have re-work the laws that allow employers who fire or disqualify employees who do smoke.

posted by: nero on March 7, 2017 5:45pm Just say “Yes.”

posted by: OhHum on March 7, 2017 7:27pm BTW - Rep. Elliot, what lesson is being taught here? Is it perfectly OK to break the law if you don’t agree with it. You must be buying your weed on the street. That is certainly not helping with stopping crime. Should a lawmaker be breaking the law and flaunting it? I think not. This is a totally irresponsible admission on your part. Does the Hamden Police Dept. think this is OK. does the Mayor of Hamden think this is OK? Does Gov. Malloy think this is OK? Does the leader of the House think this is OK? Do your fellow Reps think this is OK? And do Parents in Hamden think this is OK? If the answer is yes, then we are in a free fall, free for all and we better start ducking, because there are a lot of red lights out there that people will ignore.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 7, 2017 7:34pm Snake-Oil and Three card Monte Being sold.Here is the read deal On weed. Prof-I rasta elder explaining why he does not smoke marijuana. https://youtu.be/3UftuJpTLLw

posted by: hrsn on March 7, 2017 7:38pm @new haven can do better: 1. Yes. People can drink on their porch now. They can smoke cigarettes. They can cook spicy food on their hibachi. Lighten up. 2. Probably not, just like public drinking. People can be discreet and not bothersome, or they can be PITA and deserve having the police called on them. 3. What’s your problem? With smell? What happens if they cook curry regularly? Or something else that you don’t like to smell. Let people be.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on March 7, 2017 7:43pm NewHavenCanDoBetter, with regard to your third question. Property owners can and do bar cigarette smoking on their premises even though smoking is legal for adults. There is no reason to believe that an owner could not bar pot smoking, so long as the owner enforces the rule even- handedly, e.g., does not discriminate on the basis of race, etc. Noteworthy, CGS § 31- 40s prohibits employers from discriminating against people who smoke or use tobacco outside of work. With very limited exceptions, you can’t be fired for smoking outside of work. The bill in no way conflicts with this provision.

posted by: duncanidaho645 on March 7, 2017 8:21pm What neighborhood do you even live in? For the majority of New Haven people will smoke weed out in front of their houses now. The fact of the matter is people are getting locked up at great cost to society and their families for using a drug that is a far lesser danger than alcohol or tobacco. Your comment reveals your selfish nature. Poor people should have to deal with violence over drug territory so your rental racket works out just perfectly? You realize that children have been shot in the crossfire in New Haven in recent memory?

posted by: JohnDVelleca on March 7, 2017 9:15pm @oh hum THANK YOU!!!! I think that is the big story here. My goodness, nobody is even paying attention to it…LMAO. Rep. Elliot is an elected political LEADER. A leader represents everyone, even your constituents that don’t agree with you Mr. Elliot. I’m appalled that a politician can have the audacity to stand in front of the world and openly and indignantly state that he regularly breaks the law. If a police officer stood in front of the community and said the same thing they would be publicly crucified and their career would suffer greatly. But wait, it’s different for the police right? Enter the political double standard. Nice job buddy, good luck on the second term…

posted by: JohnDVelleca on March 7, 2017 9:22pm ....and BTW Markeshia, Elliot is not the face of generational change. He’s just a guy who won elected office and is using it to push his own personal agenda. Quite frankly, his likening to smoking weed at the end of a work day to a long hike is, um, half-baked. I mean, who’s on this guys staff…Wesley Pipes, Billy Bong Thornton? (someone stop me I can go all day with this…) Somebody wake up the guy….

posted by: TheMadcap on March 7, 2017 9:39pm I can verify the fact that despite being nominally illegal i already casually smoke joints when walking around my block at night specifically because the landlord doesnt allow smoking indoors(which i assume applies to both weed and cigarettes)

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on March 7, 2017 11:12pm How will this mesh with the state’s current drug free zones that heighten the penalties for those caught possessing/using/selling? Will those zones still apply or will marijuana be excluded?

posted by: new haven can do better on March 7, 2017 11:53pm @hrsn: “1. Yes. People can drink on their porch now. They can smoke cigarettes. They can cook spicy food on their hibachi. Lighten up.” I guess that’s your vision of new haven is people hanging out on the front porch drinking, smoking, and bar-b-que ing. Says more about you than it does about me “2. Probably not, just like public drinking. People can be discreet and not bothersome, or they can be PITA and deserve having the police called on them.” Great. Just what we need. More stoned people in our public parks where our kids play! Very progressive. 3. What’s your problem? With smell? What happens if they cook curry regularly? Or something else that you don’t like to smell. Let people be. Right, Let people be. Let me enjoy the fresh air without me and my kids having to inhale your weed with all of it carcinogens. I guess I care a little more about my family and my health than you care about yours! duncanidaho645:

“What neighborhood do you even live in? For the majority of New Haven people will smoke weed out in front of their houses now”

I live in Edgewood Just bought a house in Westville to get away from the people you mention. They don’t work. They hang out on the porch all day..and get stoned. “The fact of the matter is people are getting locked up at great cost to society and their families for using a drug that is a far lesser danger than alcohol or tobacco.” Not really. I don’t know of any small time user that gets put away for a joint or two. Maybe the guy peddling the drugs to the kids, but not the casual users. “Your comment reveals your selfish nature” I’m selfish bc I want to protect my kids, but your not selfish bc u want the convenience of buying pot at the corner store and smoking it anywhere?

Poor people should have to deal with violence over drug territory so your rental racket works out just perfectly?” So, you legalize pot and all the violence goes away? I think you’ve been smoking something funny - pun intended.

posted by: Cindy HarvestHoney Day on March 8, 2017 8:51am This is such great news that conversation about marijuana/cannabis has progressed.

You’d be surprised how many people consume cannabis and succeed in life ventures. If you would like to stay on top of local news, groups and marijuana awareness events, Please contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) Great job everyone at the Public Hearing yesterday! It was surely a YES day

posted by: Renewhavener on March 8, 2017 9:00am This is just another way for the left to placate their permanent underclass of lifetime voters while taxing their habit to transfer wealth to more of their programs to “help” people.

posted by: westville man on March 8, 2017 9:09am New Haven Can Do Better- i agree with many of your points and yet i am still unsure on this. Pot is still considered in some medical circles as a “gateway” drug and may hasten certain mental illnesses (esp Schizophrenia). Perhaps if it’s allowed to be used in private and not in public it might be an easier decision. My fence sitting came up with this solution – legalize it for 3 to 5 years and then take a second look at its consequences.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks Prohibition doesn’t work. Period. Stop sticking your head in the ground. The choice isn’t between legalization and “nobody does drugs.” People already smoke weed. Prohibition doesn’t work. It’s not an effective way to stop people from smoking marijuana. “What if this person does… ” THEY’RE ALREADY DOING THAT. I don’t understand these questions. What sort of fantasy land are people living in that your neighbors will suddenly start smoking marijuana cause it’s legal? The same fantasy land where college kids wait until they’re 21 to try their first sip of alcohol? The same fantasy land where banning alcohol worked. You have a choice. We can continue to spend billions of dollars and the priceless cost in human life to continue enforcing laws which DEFINITELY DO NOT WORK, or we can accept that the “War on Drugs” is an abysmal, costly failure, and move on towards a more humanistic approach where we treat addiction as a health problem, not a criminal problem, which is EXACTLY what it is. Or, you know. Maybe this is the year we finally eradicate drugs. I’m sure another billion dollars will do it, right, everybody?

posted by: JohnTulin on March 8, 2017 9:35am @new haven can do better 1. You do whatever you do now when your neighbor’s behavior bothers you. If they are loud, playing music, smoking cigarettes. That is up to you. Occasionally, my neighbor enjoys a cigar on his porch. I personally hate cigars, but I just ignore it. He isn’t bothering anyone. It really isn’t a big deal. 2. Like alcohol, I doubt it will be legal to smoke outside - or if it is, like deadly cigarettes, you will just have to deal with it. How do the police handle guys drinking a beer on a park bench in a bag now? They don’t - because it isn’t a big deal. 3. You can easily put ‘no smoking’ in the lease (like no pets). Up to you. If you don’t think there are thousands of people sitting in jail now for minor possession charges, you are living in a dream world - or in a part of the country with a more reasonable approach to this practically harmless vice. The bottom line is: ‘everyone’ smokes pot anyway, they already do it next door to you and at the park, etc,and it isn’t a problem. Legalizing it will save money, lives, and stress for millions of Americans. Also, it will allow police to go after real criminals. If you are going to puritanically crusade against others freedoms, please attack alcohol and tobacco which are far more destructive and deadly ...and an actual problem.

posted by: NHPS Teacher on March 8, 2017 11:29am Recently, one of my high school sophomores told me that she drank some alcohol, went to a party with random people at an unfamiliar location, and continued drinking until she ‘blacked out’. Then, she awoke on a bed covered in here own vomit. Her mother found out she was at a party (without permission) and came and got her. She went to the ER and got treated for alcohol poisoning. Luckily, no one at the random party assaulted her sexually. No pot involved. In fact, had pot been involved, she would have been better off. Also, in a state crippled by opiate addiction, we have people chirping about pot!? Studies show that people in opposition to recreational marijuana legalization have a much higher likelihood of being opiate addicts. I appreciate Elliot’s honesty. I find it refreshing coming from a politician.

posted by: Perspective on March 8, 2017 11:58am I find the argument that prohibition isn’t working so make it legal to be disturbing! Perhaps we should get rid of speed limits on all roadways because no-one obeys them. The crux of Sen Walkers interest is summed up in this sentence.

“This could potentially generate $63 million in tax revenue in the first year of legalization and $104 million the second year,” In her eyes (as well as many politicians of late) as long as you can tax it, it should be legal Last point—Will there be laws/penalties for driving under the influence much like alcohol has?

posted by: mechanic on March 8, 2017 12:16pm Hey NHI! I really appreciate your local reporting, the opportunity for people to comment, and the polls you have on important issues. However, lately, it seems as though there’s a jokey option in every poll I see here. I believe, and others will likely disagree, that this devalues what you’re doing here, and it definitely renders any results from the poll useless. I’m not saying there isn’t the occasional story that sparkles more with a silly poll. However, our local and state news isn’t a joke or a punchline. I think it’s more important in 2017 than ever before that we take news seriously. Maybe that’s just me—no disrespect to those who prefer to have a goofy option to every poll.

posted by: duncanidaho645 on March 8, 2017 12:22pm @newhavencandobetter If this kind of behavior really bothered you why did you not move to the boonies where your daughter wouldn’t have to witness the self destructive but otherwise harmless behavior of your neighbors or tenants? If your tenants want to smoke pot in your house now they will with or without your approval. Sounds like you are not cut out to be a landlord anyway.

posted by: Cindy HarvestHoney Day on March 8, 2017 1:19pm We have shared a few good arguments although some undereducated. So if you would like to watch the LIVE coverage from yesterday’s Public Hearing, here is the link https://ct-n.com/ctnplayer.asp?odID=13816 House Bill 5314 starts at the 12:01:00 hour mark. Enjoy Hope to see you all at the Bushnell Pavilion (behind the Capital) on Saturday, May 6 for a day full of marijuana awareness and education

posted by: TheMadcap on March 8, 2017 1:29pm Prohibition doesnt work in the sense the problems it creates are multitudes worse than the actual potential problem of smoking weed. Speed limits dont work in the sense its impossible to fully enforce them.

posted by: RobotShlomo on March 8, 2017 1:52pm I’m not even a marijuana user, but how much longer are going to hear the same tired, 1950’s Refer Madness anti-marijuana rhetoric? Then again, if that weren’t the case then we couldn’t fill private prisons with non-violent drug offenders. Alcohol has been proven to be more dangerous than marijuana, and it’s actually a bigger gateway drug. At least weed has medicinal benefits and is used to treat the side of effects from chemotherapy. But we had no problem lifting the prohibition of alcohol in 1933, when the government ran out of money and then said “hey, remember that tax we used to have on liquor?”.

posted by: new haven can do better on March 8, 2017 2:24pm @john tulin 1. You do whatever you do now when your neighbor’s behavior bothers you.

That’s my point. Right now you call the police, they switch you to the non-emergency number. You wait 4 hours and by the time the police show up your day has already been ruined. Making it legal will mean they’ll never show up. “If you don’t think there are thousands of people sitting in jail now for minor possession charges, you are living in a dream world.” This just doesn’t happen to people who otherwise are law-abiding citizens. “The bottom line is: ‘everyone’ smokes pot anyway, they already do it next door to you and at the park, etc,and it isn’t a problem.” Isn’t a problem? Really? Maybe that’s your idea of taking your kids to the park but it isn’t the case for most parents “If you are going to puritanically crusade against others freedoms, please attack alcohol and tobacco which are far more destructive and deadly ...and an actual problem.” Not crusading against your freedoms. You can smoke cigarettes, drink, and smoke pot all you’d like. Just be respectful of other peoples freedoms to not have to go to a public place and be bothered by it.

@duncanidaho645 “If this kind of behavior really bothered you why did you not move to the boonies where your daughter wouldn’t have to witness the self destructive but otherwise harmless behavior of your neighbors or tenants?” I moved to Westville - where people respect others freedoms and tend to be well-educated. I’ve lived in New Haven 55 years. No intention of moving out. “If your tenants want to smoke pot in your house now they will with or without your approval. Sounds like you are not cut out to be a landlord anyway.” Might need to draw a picture for you to understand. I don’t care of my tenants smoke pot, so long as I don’t smell it. Sounds like you guys really love your pot, and can’t live without it. That’s fine. I really enjoy the fresh air in a public place. Smoke all you want, just not near me

posted by: cedarhillresident! on March 8, 2017 2:35pm I have to say our reps were out of the park amazing!!! Big Bravo!! And THANK YOU! Ok most here know I am for 100% it.

I watched all the testimony. I also watched a lot of the early anti’s “facts” get de-bunked later in the evening with data. Looking at the poll and most every other poll the majority tips the scale on approving it in the high 70% everywhere in CT. Why, because reality is people are already enjoying it. We are not taking “Potheads” (I hate that phrase). I am taking people who enjoy it the same way people have a glass of wine after a long day…or a beer. Your stereotyping and bias are so outdated. Take a breath. You are not going to see your area turn into cheech and chongs smoke filled car. Most people will still like the anonymity of it. They are really just looking for a safer and more legitimate way to purchase it. I think all major concerns were hit on yesterday. I think they will all be addressed. I am sure “when” it happens…they will be looking for citizens input. Why not voice your concerns and be part of it all. Heck post them here and we can go together. Who knows you may even be inclined to try it. I have seen it change so many people for the better. I am not here to argue. As the years go by I am learning you cannot change some people’s minds. And that is ok we all deserve the right to express what we feel. I think some of the “ohh the reefer man is coming to get you” (yes that is a racist statement and so was the entire prohibition!) is so out dated and most have moved on from that way of thinking…thank god!

posted by: HewNaven on March 8, 2017 2:49pm I live in Edgewood Just bought a house in Westville to get away from the people you mention. They don’t work. They hang out on the porch all day..and get stoned. This is what I keep telling people. The rest of the city just needs to get in line and be more like Westville. So simple.