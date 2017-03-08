The Kids Toke — Or Choke?

Hartford — State Rep. Josh Elliott is a lawmaker, successful business owner and law school graduate. He is also, he said Tuesday, a casual marijuana user pushing to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana in the state.
Opponents, meanwhile, began pressing their arguments by putting kids front and center, as both sides of the debate focused on the proposals’ impact on different groups of young people — millennials, or children.
End Of A Long Day
During a press conference Tuesday to launch the Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana and to promote already existing bipartisan support for legalization, Elliott declared his “intermittent and casual use” of cannabis. He smokes marijuana, he said, in much the same way a person might end a long day.
“I don’t get high and go to work,” he said. “I don’t get high and drive. I get high when I come home and feel like watching some TV. I do it socially with friends. It’s not an escape for me. I do it the same way that someone might have a drink after work, or take a hike in the woods.”
Elliott said he believes that much of the resistance to legalizing marijuana use is generational and the number of people who support legal use are starting to surpass those who see all drug use as bad. That’s why he had no problem making himself a poster child of sorts for legal use, he said.
Public support in the United States has shifted significantly in the last decade, with 57 percent of adults favoring legal marijuana uses, while 37 percent say it should remain illegal, according to a Pew Research Center. Ten years ago, opinion was just the opposite, with 60 percent opposing legalization.
Elliott argued that millennials like him, Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers are driving that shift.
Opponents of legalizing recreational marijuana, organized under the moniker Stop Pot CT, held their own press event here Tuesday, nearly simultaneously and across the lobby from the pro-marijuana event. Their message: Marijuana is bad for kids.
The bills being considered restrict legal, recreational marijuana use to those who are 21 and older. Opponents suggested Tuesday that legalization would only increase its appeal to adolescents. They pointed out that studies have shown that the developing mind does not do well under the influence of marijuana.
Some of the strongest voices for that view were a couple of high school students and youth leaders of Guilford DAY, an organization which focuses on reducing high-risk behaviors such as underage drinking and substance abuse among teens.
Danielle Ott said that the perception of the danger and marijuana use has already dropped, and will drop further with legalization. She encouraged people to stop using the word “recreational” to describe legal use.
“The term ‘recreational’ associates with being fun, or activities that are meant to be pleasurable and good for kids,” she said.
Ott also pointed to a hallmark of capitalism: supply and demand. Marijuana companies want to sell you weed and they want you to be a loyal repeat customer, she said.
“Big marijuana companies are looking to make this the next big tobacco,” she said. “Youth are really the group they want to be targeting because that’s where addiction will develop. These big companies are trying to get kids addicted early ... and the harmful effect of these mixed messages will definitely get through.
“And it’s absolutely important to recognize that we look to all of you as our leaders,“Ott added. “What you perceive as OK, is what we will begin to perceive as OK.”
Puff Or Pass
Proponents of legalization from New Haven argued Tuesday that prohibition hasn’t worked. Kids, and other people, still get high, and addiction persists. They argued legalization would stop the criminalization of minority communities, refocus substance abuse as a public health problem and help the state raise some much needed revenue.
State Rep. Juan Candelaria, who has introduced marijuana legislation in the past and has introduced another bill this session, said the illicit drug trade is an estimated $350 million, black market business. By not legalizing marijuana “we’re actually subsidizing the drug lords that are trafficking drugs through the state,” he argued.
He said with an estimated 63 percent of Connecticut voters in favor of legalization, it’s time to act.
“This is sensible legislation,” he said. “We cannot continue to subsidize and spend additional money on incarceration and our criminal justice system. Those are dollars that can be refocused in other areas. The fact is that marijuana is in the state of Connecticut. That’s a fact. [It’s] here and we have to deal with the situation.”
State Rep. Toni Walker, who co-chairs the powerful appropriations committee, said that given the state’s projected budget deficit it’s time to look at new sources of revenue, including new industries.
“This could potentially generate $63 million in tax revenue in the first year of legalization and $104 million the second year,” she said. “It could create up to 15,000 new jobs in agriculture, manufacturing, retail and other fields.”
She said one also must look at the dark side of marijuana particularly the role it has played in mass incarceration.
“We have a severe problem with the incarceration of people,” she said. “Just in 2012, 750,000 people have been incarcerated for touching or using marijuana. [Possession of marijuana] accounts for half of the drug arrests in American today. It creates an unnecessary exposure to the criminal justice system. Prohibition hasn’t worked. It’s time to legalize, regulate and control what is being dispensed out in the communities, control the process by which it’s produced and it’s also time that we taxi it. We should address it just like alcohol and tobacco.”
State Rep. Robyn Porter said the legalization of marijuana is about social justice. Porter, who lives in New Haven’s Newhallville neighborhood, said that while Elliott presents a socially acceptable face of marijuana use, people who look like her bear the brunt of punishment for illegal use.
“That’s not fair,” she said. “What’s more important to me is to level the playing field. Like Josh, there are people who smoke marijuana, and they’re productive. They are no less a citizen than you or I.”
Opponents said the risks of legalization are just too high, pointing to the potential increased costs for medical care and public safety, the societal costs of driving under the influence and the increased burden for employers to maintain a safe workplace.
“This is a serious issue and we do believe it is a public safety issue,” said Monroe Police Chief John Salvatore, Connecticut Police Chiefs Association president. “We believe recreational marijuana use in Connecticut will diminish the quality of life in our state.”
Salvatore said police lack an instrument to adequately measure the active chemical in marijuana, known as THC. He pointed to negative experiences that police have faced since legalization came to Colorado and Washington State, such as increased crime and homelessness, adding to law enforcement’s burden.
He said any increase in government revenue would be offset by the costs to regulate and police the industry. “Illegal distribution has not been diminished in the state of Colorado,” Salvatore added.
Elliott said he’d be willing to concede that there is potential for bad things to happen, if opponents were willing to concede that there is a potential that bad things won’t happen.
“When I think of smoking cannabis with friends, I’m reminded about the relative harmlessness of the drug based on repeat experience,” he said. “When an abolitionist hears about someone withering away their life to marijuana, they are reminded about the social ills marijuana creates. Then through anecdotal evidence they attribute causality when there isn’t even a correlation.”
Elliott said he has learned that he’s likely not going to change the minds of those who strongly oppose legalization, and acknowledged that both sides make valid arguments.
“I’m willing to accept that there are people who abuse this drug,” he said. “But I wonder if opponents of legalizing marijuana are willing to accept there are people who don’t abuse this drug. There is room for us to meet in the middle, and I’m willing to do that. It’s time for our state to lead by example. We can be better. We can be honest. It’s time to stop using marijuana as a tool to marginalize people. If there is abuse, let’s address the underlying problem. But when there isn’t, let’s tax it and treat the sale and use like any other industry. “ Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:
Comments
posted by: new haven can do better on March 7, 2017 4:25pm
I live in new haven and have lived here for many years. The prospect of legalizing marijuana sounds great until you begin asking details. So, my questions for the legislators that live in burbs and want to legalize marijuana are as follows:
1. What happens when my neighbors start getting stoned on their front porch in the middle of the summer and their house is only 15 feet away from mine? Do I need to go inside so my young daughter doesn’t need to smell it?
2. Will it be legal to get stoned in public at the park? If it will be illegal, then who is going to hire the army of police we’ll need to enforce the new rules? Right now new haven residents know all too well that it’s very hard to get the police or LCI to address quality of life issues. For example, good luck trying to get a cop to show up for a noise complaint on a Fri or Sat night.
3. I live in a 3 family house. Will my tenants be able to get stoned in the house, and again will I need to smell it? Can I not rent to people who want to get high, or will I get sued?
posted by: OhHum on March 7, 2017 4:37pm
Does anybody think that cartel weed will be $350 an oz.? Regardless of the cost of flower in the legal stores the street dealer will be able to charge less. The State growers of medical will never be capable of supplying recreational stores. Where will the supply come from. Can’t ship across state lines the Feds will certainly frown on that. Has the CT gov’t given this careful consideration, or are they rushing into this to make tax bucks? Or worse, are they listening to the snowflakes that want what they want now.
posted by: Noteworthy on March 7, 2017 4:58pm
If you legalize - you also have re-work the laws that allow employers who fire or disqualify employees who do smoke.
posted by: nero on March 7, 2017 5:45pm
Just say “Yes.”
posted by: OhHum on March 7, 2017 7:27pm
BTW - Rep. Elliot, what lesson is being taught here? Is it perfectly OK to break the law if you don’t agree with it. You must be buying your weed on the street. That is certainly not helping with stopping crime. Should a lawmaker be breaking the law and flaunting it? I think not. This is a totally irresponsible admission on your part. Does the Hamden Police Dept. think this is OK. does the Mayor of Hamden think this is OK? Does Gov. Malloy think this is OK? Does the leader of the House think this is OK? Do your fellow Reps think this is OK? And do Parents in Hamden think this is OK? If the answer is yes, then we are in a free fall, free for all and we better start ducking, because there are a lot of red lights out there that people will ignore.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on March 7, 2017 7:34pm
Snake-Oil and Three card Monte Being sold.Here is the read deal On weed.
Prof-I rasta elder explaining why he does not smoke marijuana.
1. Yes. People can drink on their porch now. They can smoke cigarettes. They can cook spicy food on their hibachi. Lighten up.
2. Probably not, just like public drinking. People can be discreet and not bothersome, or they can be PITA and deserve having the police called on them.
3. What’s your problem? With smell? What happens if they cook curry regularly? Or something else that you don’t like to smell. Let people be.
posted by: Kevin McCarthy on March 7, 2017 7:43pm
NewHavenCanDoBetter, with regard to your third question. Property owners can and do bar cigarette smoking on their premises even though smoking is legal for adults. There is no reason to believe that an owner could not bar pot smoking, so long as the owner enforces the rule even- handedly, e.g., does not discriminate on the basis of race, etc.
Noteworthy, CGS § 31- 40s prohibits employers from discriminating against people who smoke or use tobacco outside of work. With very limited exceptions, you can’t be fired for smoking outside of work. The bill in no way conflicts with this provision.
posted by: duncanidaho645 on March 7, 2017 8:21pm
What neighborhood do you even live in? For the majority of New Haven people will smoke weed out in front of their houses now.
The fact of the matter is people are getting locked up at great cost to society and their families for using a drug that is a far lesser danger than alcohol or tobacco. Your comment reveals your selfish nature. Poor people should have to deal with violence over drug territory so your rental racket works out just perfectly? You realize that children have been shot in the crossfire in New Haven in recent memory?
posted by: JohnDVelleca on March 7, 2017 9:15pm
@oh hum
THANK YOU!!!! I think that is the big story here. My goodness, nobody is even paying attention to it…LMAO. Rep. Elliot is an elected political LEADER. A leader represents everyone, even your constituents that don’t agree with you Mr. Elliot. I’m appalled that a politician can have the audacity to stand in front of the world and openly and indignantly state that he regularly breaks the law. If a police officer stood in front of the community and said the same thing they would be publicly crucified and their career would suffer greatly. But wait, it’s different for the police right? Enter the political double standard. Nice job buddy, good luck on the second term…
posted by: JohnDVelleca on March 7, 2017 9:22pm
....and BTW Markeshia, Elliot is not the face of generational change. He’s just a guy who won elected office and is using it to push his own personal agenda. Quite frankly, his likening to smoking weed at the end of a work day to a long hike is, um, half-baked. I mean, who’s on this guys staff…Wesley Pipes, Billy Bong Thornton? (someone stop me I can go all day with this…) Somebody wake up the guy….
posted by: TheMadcap on March 7, 2017 9:39pm
I can verify the fact that despite being nominally illegal i already casually smoke joints when walking around my block at night specifically because the landlord doesnt allow smoking indoors(which i assume applies to both weed and cigarettes)
posted by: connecticutcontrarian on March 7, 2017 11:12pm
How will this mesh with the state’s current drug free zones that heighten the penalties for those caught possessing/using/selling? Will those zones still apply or will marijuana be excluded?
posted by: new haven can do better on March 7, 2017 11:53pm
@hrsn:
“1. Yes. People can drink on their porch now. They can smoke cigarettes. They can cook spicy food on their hibachi. Lighten up.”
I guess that’s your vision of new haven is people hanging out on the front porch drinking, smoking, and bar-b-que ing. Says more about you than it does about me
“2. Probably not, just like public drinking. People can be discreet and not bothersome, or they can be PITA and deserve having the police called on them.”
Great. Just what we need. More stoned people in our public parks where our kids play! Very progressive.
3. What’s your problem? With smell? What happens if they cook curry regularly? Or something else that you don’t like to smell. Let people be. Right, Let people be. Let me enjoy the fresh air without me and my kids having to inhale your weed with all of it carcinogens. I guess I care a little more about my family and my health than you care about yours!
duncanidaho645: “What neighborhood do you even live in? For the majority of New Haven people will smoke weed out in front of their houses now” I live in Edgewood Just bought a house in Westville to get away from the people you mention. They don’t work. They hang out on the porch all day..and get stoned.
“The fact of the matter is people are getting locked up at great cost to society and their families for using a drug that is a far lesser danger than alcohol or tobacco.” Not really. I don’t know of any small time user that gets put away for a joint or two. Maybe the guy peddling the drugs to the kids, but not the casual users.
“Your comment reveals your selfish nature” I’m selfish bc I want to protect my kids, but your not selfish bc u want the convenience of buying pot at the corner store and smoking it anywhere? Poor people should have to deal with violence over drug territory so your rental racket works out just perfectly?” So, you legalize pot and all the violence goes away? I think you’ve been smoking something funny - pun intended.
posted by: Cindy HarvestHoney Day on March 8, 2017 8:51am
This is such great news that conversation about marijuana/cannabis has progressed. You’d be surprised how many people consume cannabis and succeed in life ventures.
Great job everyone at the Public Hearing yesterday! It was surely a YES day
posted by: Renewhavener on March 8, 2017 9:00am
This is just another way for the left to placate their permanent underclass of lifetime voters while taxing their habit to transfer wealth to more of their programs to “help” people.
posted by: westville man on March 8, 2017 9:09am
New Haven Can Do Better- i agree with many of your points and yet i am still unsure on this. Pot is still considered in some medical circles as a “gateway” drug and may hasten certain mental illnesses (esp Schizophrenia). Perhaps if it’s allowed to be used in private and not in public it might be an easier decision. My fence sitting came up with this solution – legalize it for 3 to 5 years and then take a second look at its consequences.
Prohibition doesn’t work. Period. Stop sticking your head in the ground.
The choice isn’t between legalization and “nobody does drugs.” People already smoke weed. Prohibition doesn’t work. It’s not an effective way to stop people from smoking marijuana.
“What if this person does… ” THEY’RE ALREADY DOING THAT. I don’t understand these questions. What sort of fantasy land are people living in that your neighbors will suddenly start smoking marijuana cause it’s legal? The same fantasy land where college kids wait until they’re 21 to try their first sip of alcohol? The same fantasy land where banning alcohol worked.
You have a choice. We can continue to spend billions of dollars and the priceless cost in human life to continue enforcing laws which DEFINITELY DO NOT WORK, or we can accept that the “War on Drugs” is an abysmal, costly failure, and move on towards a more humanistic approach where we treat addiction as a health problem, not a criminal problem, which is EXACTLY what it is.
Or, you know. Maybe this is the year we finally eradicate drugs. I’m sure another billion dollars will do it, right, everybody?
posted by: JohnTulin on March 8, 2017 9:35am
@new haven can do better
1. You do whatever you do now when your neighbor’s behavior bothers you. If they are loud, playing music, smoking cigarettes. That is up to you. Occasionally, my neighbor enjoys a cigar on his porch. I personally hate cigars, but I just ignore it. He isn’t bothering anyone. It really isn’t a big deal.
2. Like alcohol, I doubt it will be legal to smoke outside - or if it is, like deadly cigarettes, you will just have to deal with it. How do the police handle guys drinking a beer on a park bench in a bag now? They don’t - because it isn’t a big deal.
3. You can easily put ‘no smoking’ in the lease (like no pets). Up to you.
If you don’t think there are thousands of people sitting in jail now for minor possession charges, you are living in a dream world - or in a part of the country with a more reasonable approach to this practically harmless vice.
The bottom line is: ‘everyone’ smokes pot anyway, they already do it next door to you and at the park, etc,and it isn’t a problem. Legalizing it will save money, lives, and stress for millions of Americans. Also, it will allow police to go after real criminals.
If you are going to puritanically crusade against others freedoms, please attack alcohol and tobacco which are far more destructive and deadly ...and an actual problem.
posted by: NHPS Teacher on March 8, 2017 11:29am
Recently, one of my high school sophomores told me that she drank some alcohol, went to a party with random people at an unfamiliar location, and continued drinking until she ‘blacked out’. Then, she awoke on a bed covered in here own vomit. Her mother found out she was at a party (without permission) and came and got her. She went to the ER and got treated for alcohol poisoning. Luckily, no one at the random party assaulted her sexually. No pot involved. In fact, had pot been involved, she would have been better off.
Also, in a state crippled by opiate addiction, we have people chirping about pot!? Studies show that people in opposition to recreational marijuana legalization have a much higher likelihood of being opiate addicts.
I appreciate Elliot’s honesty. I find it refreshing coming from a politician.
posted by: Perspective on March 8, 2017 11:58am
I find the argument that prohibition isn’t working so make it legal to be disturbing! Perhaps we should get rid of speed limits on all roadways because no-one obeys them.
The crux of Sen Walkers interest is summed up in this sentence. “This could potentially generate $63 million in tax revenue in the first year of legalization and $104 million the second year,”
In her eyes (as well as many politicians of late) as long as you can tax it, it should be legal
Last point—Will there be laws/penalties for driving under the influence much like alcohol has?
posted by: mechanic on March 8, 2017 12:16pm
Hey NHI! I really appreciate your local reporting, the opportunity for people to comment, and the polls you have on important issues. However, lately, it seems as though there’s a jokey option in every poll I see here. I believe, and others will likely disagree, that this devalues what you’re doing here, and it definitely renders any results from the poll useless. I’m not saying there isn’t the occasional story that sparkles more with a silly poll. However, our local and state news isn’t a joke or a punchline. I think it’s more important in 2017 than ever before that we take news seriously.
Maybe that’s just me—no disrespect to those who prefer to have a goofy option to every poll.
posted by: duncanidaho645 on March 8, 2017 12:22pm
@newhavencandobetter
If this kind of behavior really bothered you why did you not move to the boonies where your daughter wouldn’t have to witness the self destructive but otherwise harmless behavior of your neighbors or tenants? If your tenants want to smoke pot in your house now they will with or without your approval. Sounds like you are not cut out to be a landlord anyway.
posted by: Cindy HarvestHoney Day on March 8, 2017 1:19pm
We have shared a few good arguments although some undereducated.
So if you would like to watch the LIVE coverage from yesterday’s Public Hearing, here is the link
Hope to see you all at the Bushnell Pavilion (behind the Capital) on Saturday, May 6 for a day full of marijuana awareness and education
posted by: TheMadcap on March 8, 2017 1:29pm
Prohibition doesnt work in the sense the problems it creates are multitudes worse than the actual potential problem of smoking weed. Speed limits dont work in the sense its impossible to fully enforce them.
posted by: RobotShlomo on March 8, 2017 1:52pm
I’m not even a marijuana user, but how much longer are going to hear the same tired, 1950’s Refer Madness anti-marijuana rhetoric? Then again, if that weren’t the case then we couldn’t fill private prisons with non-violent drug offenders.
Alcohol has been proven to be more dangerous than marijuana, and it’s actually a bigger gateway drug. At least weed has medicinal benefits and is used to treat the side of effects from chemotherapy. But we had no problem lifting the prohibition of alcohol in 1933, when the government ran out of money and then said “hey, remember that tax we used to have on liquor?”.
posted by: new haven can do better on March 8, 2017 2:24pm
@john tulin
1. You do whatever you do now when your neighbor’s behavior bothers you. That’s my point. Right now you call the police, they switch you to the non-emergency number. You wait 4 hours and by the time the police show up your day has already been ruined. Making it legal will mean they’ll never show up.
“If you don’t think there are thousands of people sitting in jail now for minor possession charges, you are living in a dream world.”
This just doesn’t happen to people who otherwise are law-abiding citizens.
“The bottom line is: ‘everyone’ smokes pot anyway, they already do it next door to you and at the park, etc,and it isn’t a problem.”
Isn’t a problem? Really? Maybe that’s your idea of taking your kids to the park but it isn’t the case for most parents
“If you are going to puritanically crusade against others freedoms, please attack alcohol and tobacco which are far more destructive and deadly ...and an actual problem.”
Not crusading against your freedoms. You can smoke cigarettes, drink, and smoke pot all you’d like. Just be respectful of other peoples freedoms to not have to go to a public place and be bothered by it.
@duncanidaho645
“If this kind of behavior really bothered you why did you not move to the boonies where your daughter wouldn’t have to witness the self destructive but otherwise harmless behavior of your neighbors or tenants?”
I moved to Westville - where people respect others freedoms and tend to be well-educated. I’ve lived in New Haven 55 years. No intention of moving out.
“If your tenants want to smoke pot in your house now they will with or without your approval. Sounds like you are not cut out to be a landlord anyway.” Might need to draw a picture for you to understand. I don’t care of my tenants smoke pot, so long as I don’t smell it.
Sounds like you guys really love your pot, and can’t live without it. That’s fine. I really enjoy the fresh air in a public place. Smoke all you want, just not near me
posted by: cedarhillresident! on March 8, 2017 2:35pm
I have to say our reps were out of the park amazing!!! Big Bravo!! And THANK YOU!
Ok most here know I am for 100% it. I watched all the testimony. I also watched a lot of the early anti’s “facts” get de-bunked later in the evening with data. Looking at the poll and most every other poll the majority tips the scale on approving it in the high 70% everywhere in CT. Why, because reality is people are already enjoying it. We are not taking “Potheads” (I hate that phrase). I am taking people who enjoy it the same way people have a glass of wine after a long day…or a beer. Your stereotyping and bias are so outdated. Take a breath. You are not going to see your area turn into cheech and chongs smoke filled car. Most people will still like the anonymity of it. They are really just looking for a safer and more legitimate way to purchase it. I think all major concerns were hit on yesterday. I think they will all be addressed. I am sure “when” it happens…they will be looking for citizens input. Why not voice your concerns and be part of it all. Heck post them here and we can go together. Who knows you may even be inclined to try it. I have seen it change so many people for the better. I am not here to argue. As the years go by I am learning you cannot change some people’s minds. And that is ok we all deserve the right to express what we feel. I think some of the “ohh the reefer man is coming to get you” (yes that is a racist statement and so was the entire prohibition!) is so out dated and most have moved on from that way of thinking…thank god!
posted by: HewNaven on March 8, 2017 2:49pm
I live in Edgewood Just bought a house in Westville to get away from the people you mention. They don’t work. They hang out on the porch all day..and get stoned.
This is what I keep telling people. The rest of the city just needs to get in line and be more like Westville. So simple.
posted by: cedarhillresident! on March 8, 2017 4:00pm
***sigh** and people in Westville do not smoke weed. **sigh**
For some strange reason this old song my mom use to play popped in my head when I read that post. https://goo.gl/M7I35D
Hey I live on a street were we find needles and condoms and dealers park to meet their buyers and we clean it up, call the cops ect. I live in a low income area. Which I choose to do because it is more affordable….and yes it is more affordable because it has it’s issues. People do not all fall into the same box as you. It is part of living in a diverse city. Did you ever try sitting on the pouch and taking to them. We have done that over here. It works with some people. But if you have unruly behavior happening call the cops. If they will not help keep climbing the latter. But to say, indirectly that people that smoke pot our going to hang on porches and smoke pot all day is wrong. *sigh* Like I said some will never change. And that is fine.