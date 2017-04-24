Sections

Harp Backs CRB Bill, Strengthened Cop Commission

EINO SIERPE PHOTO A plan to create a new version of New Haven’s Civilian Review Board should get a chance to work, but the existing Board of Police Commissioners should also look at making more use of its powers, in the view of the mayor.

Mayor Toni Harp offered that view Monday during her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

In response to a question from a listener, she said she would sign the bill drafted by city alders to create a new version of the Civilian Review Board (CRB) to make it a standing city department that can promptly question police internal affairs personnel about their handling of citizen complaints about officer misconduct. “Let’s give them a shot,” Harp said of the alders working on the plan. Critics have blasted the plan for, among other reasons, failing to give subpoena power to the CRB. (Alders said the CRB can’t legally get that under state law; some activists have suggested that hte Board of Alders “lend” its subpoena authority to the CRB.)

“Let’s give them a shot. Let them get it passed, let me sign it, let them get it implemented. We can review and make changes” later on.
At the same time, Harp seconded a suggestion from retired Assistant Police Chief John Velleca that the existing Board of Police Commissioners —which does have subpoena power — start offering more vigorous independent oversight of the department. The commission did that back in 1977, for instance, when it investigated illegal wiretapping by city police.

She noted that people show more interest in serving on the Board of Police Commissioners than on any other city board of commission.
“I get calls almost once or twice a week [from] people wanting to be on” it, she said.

“The police commission ought to ... think about what it is people are saying by saying, ‘We need a civlian review board’ —and we have the power to do what we haven’t been doing, and find a way to do that,” Harp said. “I think they should [also] look at doing policy and making sure policy is being implemented.

Statewide Run?

Harp said during the program that she is “definitely running” for a third two-year term as mayor this year, with plans to make an official announcement by the end of May.

Another listener asked Harp if she would accept a run as lieutenant governor candidate on a ticket with Nancy Wyman (the current lieutenant governor) if Wyman runs for governor in 2018.

“I hadn’t really thought about that. I’m in the middle of a race myself for mayor, a reelection race. I’d like to win really, really big. And if I do, who knows? Right now, I want to be mayor, the best mayor I can be.”

Besides, she said, “I’m sure she’ll [Wyman] announce. I’m sure she’ll want to balance her ticket. [The] best guess will be a man” as running mate, because Connecticut is a “land of steady habits.”

Harp has also been mentioned as a possible lieutenant running mate for other fellow Democrats should one emerge as the party’s gubernatorial nominee, such as Comptroller Kevin Lembo. Some of Harp’s aides have urged her to run for governor herself, and her team has set up a political action committee that accepts donations for a potential statewide race. Harp has repeatedly stated, as she did on Monday’s program, that she is right now focused on her mayoral reelection and does not know if she’ll pursue a statewide run next year.

Marcus Paca, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor this year, criticized Harp after the program. “I don’t think New Haven is Mayor Harp’s priority. If she wants to return to Hartford, then she should try to do that,” he stated. “My goal is to make New Haven a better place to live, work, learn and play ... That will continue to be my focus irrespective of what Toni Harp decides to do.”

 

Click on the above audio file to hear the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

The episode of was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem, Moses & Devlin, P.C.

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on April 24, 2017  1:31pm

poReality Check Notes:

1. Nobody is seriously thinking about putting Mayor Harp on any state-wide ticket. She may be able to win in New Haven but with all her baggage personally and as a professional pol in Hartford who was part of the cabal who ran this state into the ground - she will be trounced and brings absolutely nothing to a state-wide ticket.

2. Now that Harp has announced she’s running for re-election, is she going to ignore the “clean elections” program again this year?

posted by: Patricia Kane on April 24, 2017  1:47pm

The Board of Alder’s proposed CRB will not have the trust of the people because of the vague and cumbersome way in which people will be placed on it, nor will it have an independent investigator, independent counsel or subpoena power. It will be the DeStephano CRB.02 and just as lacking.

People did not wait 10 + 3 years to revisit the past.

I propose a compromise. The Board of Police Commissioners has the power to investigate and has subpoena power.

Why not make a representative from the Bd of PC a member of the CRB, but make him/ her bulletproof from political retaliation by insuring his/her tenure while serving on a CRB. The representative would carry the Board of PC’s subpoena power to the CRB.

Also, why not add 2-3 retired police to a CRB. Assuming a 15 member Board (maximum!), they will not control the outcome, but could contribute real life experience to the investigation and deliberations.

The Mayor is not responding to legitimate community concerns if she dismisses the thoughtful testimony presented to the Board of Alders at its one hearing.

Let’s do a CRB, but let’s get it right and not leave it to someone else to fix.

How much is it worth to have the people of New Haven support a CRB?

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on April 24, 2017  3:34pm

If any serious gubernatorial candidate from the Democratic Party invites this mayor to be on their ticket, with the hope that the NH voters will overwhelmingly support the ticket, that thinking of in itself will be political suicidal.  To my knowledge, after knowing Toni for over 30 years, the only person that has ever benefited from her political achievements, is her. 

Moreover, I personally will crisscross the state telling her true political story in opposition to her quest to financially destroy the state that I love.

If Marty (a man with tremendous distinction) runs, he has my full support.  If Marty runs with Toni, he severs my full support.

posted by: wendy1 on April 24, 2017  4:37pm

Another instance of weak leadership or no leadership—-why is cityhall so empty???  And why cant anyone left there make a decision???  Where are those 70 wealthy “city management” people who got those raises last year—-over half a million in RAISES.  Why is Dr. Okafor sitting on $300,000 when the parks in town are full of homeless elderly, youth, and women.  She isn’t even passing out sleeping bags.

Last week I spoke to Tom Talbott of cityplan and zoning, and Tom Conroy, Yale’s PR man, and begged for them to help Liberty Community Services acquire 3 discounted large buildings on my street so we could house at least 70 to 100 homeless individuals.  I got no help, no answers…..

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on April 24, 2017  5:06pm

😂😂😂
Full support all the way from Georgia.  No full support all the way from Georgia.  Either way, no relevance. 😂😂😂

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on April 24, 2017  7:39pm

If this CRB had subpoena authority associated with it, knowing Toni as I do, she wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.  Her goal is to always do what’s political expedient only.  Hence, give them the impression that you’re with them when you know viscerally that you’re really not.  And; there’s no room for political repercussions.  That’s the Toni I know.