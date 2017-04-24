Harp Backs CRB Bill, Strengthened Cop Commission

by Paul Bass | Apr 24, 2017 4:01 pm

A plan to create a new version of New Haven’s Civilian Review Board should get a chance to work, but the existing Board of Police Commissioners should also look at making more use of its powers, in the view of the mayor.

Mayor Toni Harp offered that view Monday during her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

In response to a question from a listener, she said she would sign the bill drafted by city alders to create a new version of the Civilian Review Board (CRB) to make it a standing city department that can promptly question police internal affairs personnel about their handling of citizen complaints about officer misconduct. “Let’s give them a shot,” Harp said of the alders working on the plan. Critics have blasted the plan for, among other reasons, failing to give subpoena power to the CRB. (Alders said the CRB can’t legally get that under state law; some activists have suggested that hte Board of Alders “lend” its subpoena authority to the CRB.)

“Let’s give them a shot. Let them get it passed, let me sign it, let them get it implemented. We can review and make changes” later on.

At the same time, Harp seconded a suggestion from retired Assistant Police Chief John Velleca that the existing Board of Police Commissioners —which does have subpoena power — start offering more vigorous independent oversight of the department. The commission did that back in 1977, for instance, when it investigated illegal wiretapping by city police.

She noted that people show more interest in serving on the Board of Police Commissioners than on any other city board of commission.

“I get calls almost once or twice a week [from] people wanting to be on” it, she said.

“The police commission ought to ... think about what it is people are saying by saying, ‘We need a civlian review board’ —and we have the power to do what we haven’t been doing, and find a way to do that,” Harp said. “I think they should [also] look at doing policy and making sure policy is being implemented.

Statewide Run?

Harp said during the program that she is “definitely running” for a third two-year term as mayor this year, with plans to make an official announcement by the end of May.

Another listener asked Harp if she would accept a run as lieutenant governor candidate on a ticket with Nancy Wyman (the current lieutenant governor) if Wyman runs for governor in 2018.

“I hadn’t really thought about that. I’m in the middle of a race myself for mayor, a reelection race. I’d like to win really, really big. And if I do, who knows? Right now, I want to be mayor, the best mayor I can be.”

Besides, she said, “I’m sure she’ll [Wyman] announce. I’m sure she’ll want to balance her ticket. [The] best guess will be a man” as running mate, because Connecticut is a “land of steady habits.”

Harp has also been mentioned as a possible lieutenant running mate for other fellow Democrats should one emerge as the party’s gubernatorial nominee, such as Comptroller Kevin Lembo. Some of Harp’s aides have urged her to run for governor herself, and her team has set up a political action committee that accepts donations for a potential statewide race. Harp has repeatedly stated, as she did on Monday’s program, that she is right now focused on her mayoral reelection and does not know if she’ll pursue a statewide run next year.

Marcus Paca, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor this year, criticized Harp after the program. “I don’t think New Haven is Mayor Harp’s priority. If she wants to return to Hartford, then she should try to do that,” he stated. “My goal is to make New Haven a better place to live, work, learn and play ... That will continue to be my focus irrespective of what Toni Harp decides to do.”

