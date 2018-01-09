Harp Backs State Party Purge

Throw out the disloyal Dems. And let the governor make the tough decisions.
That was Mayor Toni Harp’s latest message to her former colleagues in the state legislature.
On her latest appearance on WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program, Harp, a former state senator, endorsed a move by freshman Democratic State Rep. Joshua Elliott to support primary challenges to incumbent legislators of his own party who fail to commit to progressive positions.
Elliott, a 33-year-old freshman legislator from Hamden, ruffled feathers by distributing a questionnaire to his colleagues with the aim of supporting challenges to those who don’t commit to a $15 minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, increased income taxes on millionaires, and legal marijuana, among other left-of-center provisions. The move drew criticism even from some liberal members of his party, who warned that the Democrats can’t risk losing seats in moderate or conservative districts and therefore risk losing control of the legislature. Elliott responded that the Democrats need to stand for a coherent progressive vision to which voters will respond.
Harp Monday sided with Elliott. She cited the defection this past session of a handful of conservative, suburban Democrats — who included Branford Rep. Lonnie Red and Milford Sen. Gayle Slossberg — to help the Republicans pass their version of a budget and reject the Democratic budget. She also cited a vote on which those same Democrats voted with Republicans to change the state’s Affordable Housing Statute (and override a gubernatorial veto)— a change that immediately led to efforts in Milford to kill new affordable housing.
“I would agree with” Elliott, Harp said. “It’s hard to do business when people in your own party see things differently than you do. I don’t want to target any one person. But the truth of the matter is these are people who don’t represent our values. Why should they be supported?”
Harp was asked about the argument that Democrats need to have a big enough “tent” to include people who diverge on some issues in order to govern.
She noted that the State Senate is currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. The Democrats have seen their majority in the State House shrink as well, to a narrow 79-72 tally.
“It doesn’t matter if there are enough [Democrats] to overcome” defections on major issues, Harp argued. “But when it is even, and you have four or five people who really are conservative and in any other world would be Republican, it creates a problem for the vision being implemented.”
She also criticized legislators who, only after the state budget was passed, decided to vote in a special session to restore the Medicare money. Gov. Malloy has criticized Monday’s vote as using the kind of budget gimmicks that have gotten the state in such deep fiscal trouble, such as double-counting expected revenues. (Legislators denied it.) He also noted that the cuts don’t take effect until July 1, so legislators should have waited until the new session beginning in February to find the money as part of a more thoughtful, honest approach.
“The conservative members of both parties ... made cuts without really knowing that it affects everybody, and not just people in urban areas,” Harp observed.
“There are some people who don’t care what happened to cities. They don’t care what happened to poor people. As long as they think they can make cuts and it just affects poor people, they do it. When they turn around and find out, ‘Oh! There are people in my town that are affected by this!’ they want to solve it right away.
“Why? Because they’re running for reelection! Give me a break.”
She argued for waiting until the regular session to address the cuts. In the meantime, she said, “I think the governor will do the right hting. The governor understands how important urban areas are to the state. The legislature doesn’t at this particular time.”
Click on or download the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below to hear the full episode of “Mayor Monday” on WNHH FM. Topics covered include response to the snowstorm, priorities for the mayor’s third term, and the Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100” campaign.
This episode of “Mayor Monday” was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem Moses P.C.
Comments
posted by: robn on January 9, 2018 8:17am
Intensified political balkanization is a problem, not a solution. Plus, Elliot’s proposals are all focused upon entitlements rather than fixing our long term debt problem caused by overblown/underfunded public pensions. Thanks for the Scooby Snacks but lets get down to business…the Democratic Party needs to stop strangling the state with debt.
posted by: Bohica on January 9, 2018 10:11am
I would guess that the values Harp believes in don’t extend much further than the city limits. Keep this up and the Republicans will control both houses and the Governor’s office
robn: How does calling for increased taxes on the wealthy, legalized (and taxed) recreational pot, and an increased minimum wage (thereby increasing income and sales tax revenue) not address problems with the budget?
posted by: robn on January 9, 2018 11:07am
CUNNINGHAM,
Because even a steep tax on the wealthy in CT (assuming they don’t flee the state in droves) won’t make a dent in our massive problem because there aren’t enough of them (there a re many more poor people than ultra-wealthy people). The state’s four major cities alone…Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven, and Bridgeport, have $4.8B in retirement benefit obligations. CTs “unfunded” pension liabilities is on the order of $20B. Also, you’re assuming that a higher minimum wage doesn’t result in less employment at small businesses, which comprise most of our businesses (Seattle and other cities are experimenting with this but the jury is still out on this issue).
posted by: 1644 on January 9, 2018 11:14am
On budget, and on affordable housing, Reed and Slossberg voted with their towns. Elliot and Harp are asking suburban representatives to vote against their constituents’ interests on principle. This is an risky electoral strategy. Unlike New Haven, these are swing districts. Opposing Democrat representatives who actually represent the districts, Elliot and Harp are pushing the districts to swing Republican.
posted by: opin1 on January 9, 2018 11:45am
“I would agree with” Elliott, Harp said. “It’s hard to do business when people in your own party see things differently than you do. I don’t want to target any one person. But the truth of the matter is these are people who don’t represent our values. Why should they be supported?”
I’m really disappointed in what Harp is saying here. It comes across to me as arrogant and as bullying. I’m a Democrat and while I would like to support mayor Harp, I certainly don’t agree with all of her viewpoints. Her goal should not revolve around eliminating other Democrats who don’t share HER VALUES; what’s important is that each politician share the values of their constituents, then those elected need to come up with compromises.
“But when it is even, and you have four or five people who really are conservative and in any other world would be Republican, it creates a problem for the vision being implemented.”
-No, they would not be republican in any other world. You are trying to slander those democrats who don’t agree with your entire view. And they probably got elected because they represent the views of their constituents. Instead of trying to overthrow them, you should work with them.
While my belief system is fairly progressive (I agree with most of what Elliot wants), I would never vote for Elliot due to his all-or-nothing demands. I agree with those Democrats who feel that moving the needle too far to the left alienates moderate liberals and we end up with -well look at our president.
posted by: Noteworthy on January 9, 2018 12:08pm
No Brainer Notes:
1. The only reason Harp has survived all these years is through threats, intimidation via primary challenges to those not loyal to the party plantation.
2. It’s no surprise she doesn’t adhere to big tent, inclusive views because she is old school. No bi-partisanship. No discussions, no compromise.
3. When you control the all the levers, no problem.
4. Harp’s view has wreaked destruction and mayhem on this state. The proof is in the tax receipts, lack of jobs and opportunity and extraordinary poor financials for the state and the city.
5. The hallmark of a good leader is to recognize weaknesses, admit mistakes, create real lasting solutions. It is not executing people for lack of party fealty. That’s the character of a spoiled, poor leader.
posted by: Kevin McCarthy on January 9, 2018 1:17pm
When Rep. Elliott was in grade school, the House Democrats were split into Progressive and Moderate caucuses. Even though the Democrats had a substantial majority, Republicans and the Moderates were able to block a wide range of bills. Were Rep. Elliott’s proposal to be followed, there is a real chance the same thing could happen, even if the D’s pick up seats.
We can solve the budget crises in three ways: by cutting costs by reducing state employee pensions/benefits and eliminating services to many of the most vulnerable people in the state; by raising more revenue; or some combination of the two. The combination would probably work best. Elliott’s proposals address the revenue end of things, explicitly, in a few ways.
Leading in from that, progressive measures like raising the minimum wage and improving family/medical leave would likely reduce costs by tossing fewer people into the social safety net. More importantly, they would materially improve the lives of many, many people.
And none of this is at all to the exclusion of renegotiating state employee pensions/other benefits to reduce the burden to the state further.